Joburg’s water crisis deepens as delays to Lesotho Highlands Project surge

Julius Kleynhans, from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), discusses the ongoing challenges of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Phase 2. Originally intended to address Gauteng’s growing water demand by 2018, delays have pushed completion to 2028 or beyond. Rising costs, political interference, and infrastructure issues highlight the urgency of the project. Kleynhans emphasises the long-term consequences of these delays on South Africa’s water supply, economy, and diplomatic relations with neighbouring countries.

By Kerry Lanaghan

The Lesotho Highlands Water Project Phase 2, designed to provide critical water supply to Gauteng and neighbouring provinces, has faced a series of delays, pushing its completion date further into the future. Speaking to Julius Kleynhans from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), he highlights the growing water demand in South Africa’s urban centres, the escalating costs of the project, and the political and logistical hurdles that have hampered its progress. Originally projected to cost R17 billion and provide water by 2018, the project is now expected to cost nearly R40 billion, with the earliest possible completion pushed to 2028—though further delays seem likely.

The Lesotho Highlands Water Project has been a cornerstone of South Africa’s water supply strategy, aimed at supplying water to Gauteng, one of the country’s most populous and economically significant provinces. Gauteng’s water demand has steadily increased as cities like Johannesburg, Pretoria, and other metropolitan areas grow, urbanise, and industrialise. The problem, as Kleynhans explains, is that Gauteng is not situated near any major natural water sources like many other large cities around the world. The water it receives largely comes from the existing Lesotho Highlands Phase 1, which transfers water from the Lesotho Highlands into the Vaal River system. However, as the population and demand for water continue to rise, additional water sources are desperately needed.

The delay in the Phase 2 expansion, which would augment the water supply significantly, has created a growing crisis. While the initial plans were to provide 400 million cubic meters of water by 2018, construction on the new dams and infrastructure has yet to begin. This has left Gauteng and surrounding areas vulnerable to water shortages and has raised concerns about the project’s potential economic impacts.

Kleynhans emphasises that the rising cost of the project is a significant concern. Initially estimated at R17 billion, the cost is now projected at nearly R40 billion, a figure that continues to climb as delays pile up. These delays, Kleynhans argues, are largely due to a combination of factors including political interference, mismanagement, and external events like the COVID-19 pandemic. He points to the failure of South Africa’s project management systems and the shifting roles of political leaders in the water and sanitation departments as major obstacles that have stalled progress. The lack of political continuity and stability in key departments, Kleynhans suggests, has left critical infrastructure projects like the Lesotho Highlands Water Project vulnerable to inefficiency and corruption.

One of the most frustrating aspects of these delays is the widespread perception of political meddling, according to Kleynhans. He points to instances of tender manipulation and cronyism that have disrupted the procurement processes, which were intended to ensure that projects like the Lesotho Highlands Phase 2 would proceed smoothly. Although there have been significant efforts to clean up the procurement process, the project has faced serious setbacks due to these factors. “The consequences of these delays are severe,” Kleynhans states, “not only for the water supply but also for the economy and the South African taxpayer who will ultimately bear the financial burden.”

Kleynhans also mentions the broader implications of the delays, noting that the Lesotho Highlands Water Project has significant diplomatic and regional consequences. The project, which involves both South Africa and Lesotho, is not only about providing water to Gauteng but also about maintaining positive relations between the two countries. Lesotho, for example, stands to benefit from increased electricity production through the project. If delays continue, it could strain South Africa’s diplomatic relations with its neighbours and further complicate regional cooperation on shared water resources.

The current water shortage is compounded by a lack of proper infrastructure management in many South African municipalities. While Kleynhans acknowledges that issues such as municipal leaks and poor infrastructure maintenance are contributing factors, he makes it clear that even if these problems were addressed, the shortage would still persist. The lack of new water resources means that there will simply not be enough water to meet the growing needs of South Africa’s largest economic centres.

Despite these challenges, Kleynhans remains cautiously optimistic about the future of the project. He points to the recent changes in leadership in the water and sanitation departments and hopes that with new oversight and a more focused approach, the project will eventually move forward. “There are good officials in place now who can get the job done,” he says. “But the political instability and lack of consistent leadership have been major hindrances.”

The project’s impact goes beyond just water supply. It affects multiple sectors, including agriculture, mining, and industry, which also rely on stable water access. Kleynhans emphasizes that the stakes are high, not only for South Africa but for neighbouring countries like Botswana, which will also benefit from the additional water resources.

While the completion of Phase 2 remains uncertain, one thing is clear: South Africa’s water crisis will only deepen if urgent action is not taken. The delays in the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Phase 2 highlight the broader systemic issues facing South Africa’s infrastructure development, including political instability, corruption, and mismanagement. With mounting costs and a shrinking window to meet the growing water needs, the pressure is on for both government and private stakeholders to find solutions before it is too late.

