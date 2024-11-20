Sean Peche’s deep dive into BizNews portfolio boomer Palantir… alarm bells aplenty

After identifying six flashing lights that have emerged in the past month, BizNews editor Alec Hogg is tapping into his investing “brains trust” for guidance on how to change the well performed model portfolios. The extraordinary performance of Palantir (bought for under $10, now over $60 – in a year and a half) has increased its stake in the portfolios to heavily overweight. In this interview, Ranmore’s founder Sean Peche dispenses with the narratives and takes a (very) close look at the company’s disclosed facts.

In recent months, we have seen seismic shifts in global dynamics—ranging from political upheaval in the United States to rising global tensions involving key players like Russia and the U.S. The potential for major disruptions, including the spectre of World War III, has increased concerns about financial markets and the long-term stability of many companies. One company that stands out amid this uncertainty is Palantir Technologies, a high-growth firm that has delivered impressive returns but may also present unique risks for investors. Alec Hogg recently delved into the company’s prospects with Sean Peche, a renowned asset manager with a reputation for insightful analysis, to examine Palantir’s performance and its future.

A Phenomenal Growth Story

Over the last few years, Palantir has experienced significant growth, with its revenue increasing by 30% year-on-year in its latest quarterly report. The software giant, known for its work with government agencies and large corporations, has a strong gross profit margin of 80%, a healthy indicator for a company operating in the tech space. Despite these impressive figures, Palantir’s operating margin of 16% is relatively low compared to industry leaders like Microsoft (45%) or Oracle (30%), raising questions about its scalability and long-term profitability.

Sean Peche, who provided a detailed analysis of Palantir’s finances, pointed out that while Palantir is growing quickly, its operational efficiency could be improved. The company’s revenue is not yet translating into the high margins one might expect from a business of its calibre. This could signal either inefficiencies in operations or the challenges inherent in managing large-scale government contracts and its diversified client base.

A Risky Reliance on Government Contracts

One of the most concerning aspects of Palantir’s business model is its heavy reliance on government contracts. According to its SEC filings, 56% of its revenue comes from government clients. While these contracts are lucrative, they come with a set of risks. Government contracts often include clauses that allow for termination at the government’s discretion, posing a threat to the stability of Palantir’s revenue stream. If the company were to lose a major contract, the financial impact could be significant, leading investors to question its ability to maintain growth.

Further compounding this risk is the fact that Palantir’s top three clients, which account for a substantial portion of its revenue, are likely government entities. These contracts could be subject to budget cuts, policy changes, or the renegotiation of terms, as seen in the case of Elon Musk’s efforts to renegotiate government contracts to save trillions of dollars. While this doesn’t guarantee Palantir will face setbacks, it highlights the volatility of relying on a few key government relationships.

Stock-Based Compensation and Dilution

Another concern for potential investors in Palantir is its significant reliance on stock-based compensation. This practice, while common in the tech industry, dilutes existing shareholders over time. In Palantir’s case, stock-based compensation accounts for 20% of its revenue, which is a sizable figure. The impact on shareholder value is more than just theoretical—$270 million in stock-based compensation nearly matches the company’s operational cash flow of $293 million. This raises questions about whether the business is truly as cash-generative as it appears or if it is using stock-based incentives to boost morale and incentivize employees, potentially at the expense of shareholders.

Risk Factors and Management Decisions

In a detailed review of Palantir’s quarterly report, Peche highlighted the company’s extensive list of risk factors. One particularly noteworthy risk is the potential for decreased revenue realization from some of their contracts. Timing issues, complications, or even the loss of a key government deal could result in the company failing to realize the full value of its deals.

Another concerning point is the behavior of Palantir’s top executives. The company’s CEO, Alexander Karp, has been selling a significant amount of his stock, offloading $1.3 billion worth of shares between October and November. Such frequent sales by top executives may be seen as a sign of uncertainty or lack of confidence in the company’s future prospects. The CFO’s background as a corporate securities attorney, rather than a traditional Chartered Accountant (CA), has also raised some eyebrows in the financial community. While the CFO may be competent, many industry experts prefer a CA overseeing a company’s complex financial matters, particularly in a business with as many moving parts as Palantir.

The Bitcoin Effect: MicroStrategy’s Example

Palantir’s fortunes are not only tied to its government contracts but also to broader trends in the tech sector. One interesting example comes from MicroStrategy, which saw its value increase tenfold over the past year, driven in large part by its Bitcoin strategy. While Palantir is not as heavily involved in Bitcoin, its significant exposure to technology and data-driven solutions means it could be influenced by the market’s appetite for emerging technologies. However, this also introduces volatility, as the tech sector remains prone to wild fluctuations based on market sentiment, regulatory changes, and technological advancements.

Conclusion: A Cautious Outlook

While Palantir has undoubtedly experienced impressive growth, it faces several risks that cannot be ignored. From its heavy reliance on government contracts to the potential dilution caused by stock-based compensation, investors must weigh these risks carefully. The low operating margins, the uncertainty surrounding government deals, and the CEO’s stock sales all suggest that Palantir’s future growth may not be as straightforward as its past success.

In the current global climate—marked by political unrest, market instability, and the looming threat of major geopolitical shifts—the company must navigate a challenging environment. While Palantir’s innovative technology and strong revenue growth are commendable, investors should approach the company with caution and be aware of the broader risks that could impact its performance in the years to come.

