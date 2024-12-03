BizNews Briefing: Cilliers Brink with latest on Tshwane, Jhb; Comrades Collective triumph; Overpriced Wall St

This episode of the BizNews Briefing, hosted by Alec Hogg, takes a closer look at the Golden Straightjacket that has forced those behind political ructions in Tshwane to toe the financial line – and the implications for Joburg’s still ‘in denial’ governors; Rory Steyn explains the board takeover by the Comrades Collective, ensuring SA’s great ultra marathon is back in safe hands; and David Bacher on how he’s playing it now that the US stock market is at its highest ever relative to the rest of the world.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

Watch here

Listen here

BizNews Reporter ___STEADY_PAYWALL___



BizNews Briefing Highlights

Market Update

JSE Performance : Mixed results with the Top 40 index unchanged. Resources (+1.5%) outperformed, while financials (-1%) and industrials (+0.5%) showed divergent trends.

: Mixed results with the Top 40 index unchanged. Resources (+1.5%) outperformed, while financials (-1%) and industrials (+0.5%) showed divergent trends. Currency Movements : The Rand weakened, trading at R18.15 to the Dollar and R22.96 to the Pound.

: The Rand weakened, trading at R18.15 to the Dollar and R22.96 to the Pound. Notable Stocks : Gainers : AngloGold Ashanti (+4.5% YTD: +35%), Life Healthcare (+3%), Richemont (+3%). Decliners : Zeda (-8%), Nampak (-3.5% YTD: +100%), Standard Bank (-3%). New Highs : Tiger Brands and SPAR. Director Activities : Boxer Retail saw a director purchase shares worth R500,000.

: Crypto: Bitcoin climbed slightly to $95,935 (+0.25%).

Top Story: Chwane Developments

Former Tshwane Mayor and current DA caucus leader, Cilliers Brink, continues efforts to stabilize Tshwane amidst political turbulence. Brink’s financial reforms during his tenure faced backlash, leading to strikes and political shifts. New mayor from ActionSA intends to challenge a key labor case, effectively reinstating Brink’s original financial policies. Commentary on broader coalition challenges in municipalities like Thabazimbi, which faces a re-election.



Comrades Marathon Overhaul

The iconic race faces internal restructuring after allegations of malfeasance. Rory Steyn, a green-number runner and board member, shared insights into restoring integrity.

Global Market Trends

November saw US investment prices hitting record highs relative to global markets. Analyst David Bacher from Corion Capital explored implications for 2025.

Elon Musk’s Ascendancy

Despite Tesla’s share dip (-1.5%), Musk’s net worth stands at $350 billion. SpaceX alone matches South Africa’s GDP, underscoring Musk’s economic impact.

Read also: