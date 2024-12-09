BizNews Briefing – Syria, Iran impact on SA; De Beer on Zille; Cape Independence

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing, host Alec Hogg and his guests provide context on how the ANC’s alliance with the Iranian regime is backfiring big time after the Teheran-supported Syrian dictator flees to Moscow. Plus, Neil de Beer shares his forthright opinion on his erstwhile MPC partner Helen Zille, Trump’s new SA-born crypto and AI tzar, and Phil Craig explains why Cape Independence is still on the table.

BizNews Briefing Highlights

Middle East Developments:

The ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a leader whose regime was infamous for using chemical weapons, is a major global development. Assad fled to Moscow after 54 years of familial rule.

Iraj Abedian, a South African economist with deep Iranian ties, provided insight into the implications for South Africa, including the ANC’s ties with Iran through BRICS and MTN’s controversial telecom dealings in both Iran and Syria.

Despite recent turbulence, MTN’s share price remains resilient, sparking recommendations for shareholders to review the company’s involvement in these regions.

Key Events and Personalities:

Neil de Beer, known for his sharp commentary, will appear live at a March 2025 BNIC conference alongside political figures like Helen Zille and Paul Mashatile.

South African-born entrepreneur David Sacks has been appointed as the U.S. crypto and AI czar, adding to the growing influence of the “PayPal Mafia” linked to South Africa. Bloomberg highlighted Sacks’ prominence, underscoring South Africa’s global talent pool.

Cape Independence and Political Reflections:

Phil Craig of the Referendum Party shared his long-term vision for Cape independence, despite the party’s modest performance in the last election. His interview is available for viewing at BizNews TV on YouTube.

Market Performance:

Resources led gains, up 3.5%, attributed to stabilization in the Middle East. The JSE Top 40 Index rose nearly 1%.

Bitcoin surged past $100,000 amid speculation over integration into global financial systems, including potential adoption by Microsoft.

The Rand strengthened significantly, trading at R17.77/USD, buoyed by geopolitical shifts.

Stock Highlights:

Nampak was the top gainer, up 6.1%, with a 133% increase year-to-date, while ArcelorMittal SA dropped 6.3%.

Harmony Gold and Montagu Mining continued their strong year-to-date performances, both up over 40%.

Travel Disruptions:

Flight delays in Johannesburg occurred due to a fuel valve malfunction, later resolved.

