John Smit on Springbok sale; what SA provinces need to conquer Europe

This week’s BizNews Sports Show features rugby legend turned corporate CEO John Smit on the hot topics around SA rugby. It includes insights on the Ackerley private equity deal and what SA provinces need to do to be competitive in the ICC – rugby’s equivalent of soccer’s UEFA Champions League. Regular guest Rory Steyn also provides feedback on son Kyle’s Glasgow Warriors and forecasts on the weekend’s ICC matchups. They spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

In conversation with former Springbok captain John Smit

Speaking to BizNews editor Alec Hogg and sports insider Rory Steyn, former Springbok captain and current CEO of SSG Holdings, John Smit shared invaluable insights on the intersections of rugby and business. Drawing from his storied career—both on the field and in the boardroom—Smit delved into the importance of culture, leadership, and continuous innovation to achieve sustained success.

Teamwork and culture over talent

Reflecting on his time playing for two of Europe’s premier rugby clubs, Clermont-Ferrand in France and Saracens in England, Smit emphasized that success is not solely about assembling star players. “You can have as much money as you want and buy the best players in the world, but it doesn’t guarantee results,” he explained. “The balance lies in recruiting talented players who also fit into the culture of the club.”

At Saracens, this ethos was encapsulated in the “Saracens Way,” a philosophy that prioritized team cohesion and mutual respect. Players were expected to put the team’s goals above personal ambitions, fostering a culture where synergy made the whole greater than the sum of its parts. According to Smit, this approach attracted top talent from around the rugby world, not just because of the club’s financial resources but because of the “energy and vibe” that defined its culture.

This philosophy is particularly relevant for South African rugby franchises, which often operate with smaller budgets compared to their European counterparts. Smit pointed to the Lions as a prime example: “Despite having the smallest budget, they’ve achieved consistent results by building a culture where players play for each other and their coaching staff.”

Balancing fun and focus

Smit’s anecdotes from his playing days highlight how a balanced approach—combining hard work with moments of levity—can enhance team performance. He recounted a memorable Saracens trip to Cape Town before a crucial Investec Champions Cup game. “We spent four days in Cape Town, basically having a party to break up the winter,” he laughed. Despite returning to England only two days before the match, the team rallied to win, proving that a strong team culture can turn even unconventional preparation into success.

Such stories underscore the importance of creating environments where players feel valued both on and off the field. At Saracens, players were encouraged to develop themselves beyond rugby, whether through education, hobbies, or travel. This holistic approach not only built camaraderie but also ensured players were more engaged and motivated.

Learning from other disciplines

Alec Hogg highlighted the influence of cross-disciplinary learning, noting how the Stormers’ coach, John Dobson, has drawn inspiration from the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. Smit agreed, emphasizing that both rugby teams and businesses must continually adapt and innovate to stay ahead. “The horrible thing about achieving your goal is that everyone’s looking at how you got there and trying to copy it,” he said. “If you’re not continuously innovating, you stagnate.”

This principle has been evident in the Springboks’ success under Rassie Erasmus. The team has regularly adapted its playing style, ensuring it remains unpredictable and ahead of competitors. Smit sees parallels in the business world, where companies must constantly refine their strategies to maintain a competitive edge.

The CEO’s perspective

As CEO of SSG Holdings, Smit has applied many of these lessons to the corporate world. He likened the role of a coach to that of a CEO, both of whom must balance resources, nurture talent, and foster a cohesive team. “Whether it’s for titles in sport or profit margins in business, success comes down to having the right people in the right roles, doing what they love, and working together toward a common goal,” he explained.

Smit also acknowledged the challenges of staying on top. “When you’re successful, others will study your methods and try to outdo you. The key is to keep evolving while staying true to your core values.”

A template for the future

In closing, Smit’s insights provide a valuable template for South African rugby franchises—and businesses—seeking to compete on the global stage. By prioritizing culture, embracing innovation, and learning from other disciplines, organizations can overcome resource constraints and achieve sustained success.

As Smit eloquently put it, “Success isn’t just about money or talent. It’s about building something greater than the sum of its parts. Whether in rugby or business, that’s the real game-changer.”

Rory Steyn’s Investec Champions Cup predictions

Friday, January 12

Glasgow Warriors vs. Racing 92

Kickoff: 9:00 PM CAT

Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

Steyn’s Prediction: Glasgow Warriors by 8 points.

The Warriors open the weekend against the French powerhouse Racing 92. While Racing’s lineup remains uncertain, Steyn believes the Warriors’ resilience at home will see them edge out their opponents.

Saturday, January 13

Stormers vs. Sale Sharks

Kickoff: 3:00 PM CAT

Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town

Steyn’s Prediction: Stormers by 10 points.

After two losses, the Stormers are under pressure to deliver. Steyn highlights the allure of seeing the three Du Preez brothers in action but backs John Dobson’s side to capitalize on their home advantage.

Exeter Chiefs vs. Bordeaux

Kickoff: 5:15 PM CAT

Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter

Steyn’s Prediction: Bordeaux by 7 points.

The French side’s decision to rest players in their domestic league suggests they’re bringing a full-strength team to England. Bordeaux could be the first away team to secure a win this weekend.

Sharks vs. Toulouse

Kickoff: 7:30 PM CAT

Venue: Kings Park, Durban

Steyn’s Prediction: Toulouse by 3 points.

Labelling this as the game of the weekend, Steyn anticipates a thrilling clash. Despite the Sharks’ Springbok-laden lineup, the full-strength Toulouse side, led by Antoine Dupont, may prove too strong.

Munster vs. Saracens

Kickoff: 9:45 PM CAT

Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick

Steyn’s Prediction: Munster by 2 points.

Although Saracens have been dominant, Steyn expects Munster to rise to the occasion at their fortress, Thomond Park, edging out the visitors in a close contest.

Sunday, January 14

Stade Français vs. Northampton Saints

Kickoff: 2:00 PM CAT

Venue: Stade Jean-Bouin, Paris

Steyn’s Prediction: Northampton Saints by 5 points.

Northampton’s full-strength approach impressed in South Africa, and Steyn sees them continuing their form to upset Stade Français in Paris.

Castres Olympique vs. Bulls

Kickoff: 4:15 PM CAT

Venue: Stade Pierre-Fabre, Castres

Steyn’s Prediction: Castres by 6 points.

The Bulls’ struggles on the road and two consecutive losses tip the scales in Castres’ favor. Steyn challenges the Bulls to prove him wrong.

Leicester Tigers vs. Ulster

Kickoff: 6:30 PM CAT

Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester

Steyn’s Prediction: Leicester Tigers by 15 points.

Ulster’s two losses leave them desperate, but Steyn expects the Tigers, buoyed by Andre Pollard’s leadership, to secure a convincing win.

Toulon vs. Harlequins

Kickoff: 9:00 PM CAT

Venue: Stade Mayol, Toulon

Steyn’s Prediction: Toulon by 10 points.

Always formidable at home, Toulon’s consistency places them among France’s elite. Steyn sees them comfortably overcoming Harlequins.

Bristol Bears vs. Benetton

Kickoff: 9:00 PM CAT

Venue: Ashton Gate, Bristol

Steyn’s Prediction: Bristol Bears by 11 points.

Eager for their first win, the Bears are expected to capitalize on Benetton’s visit, turning their campaign around.

La Rochelle vs. Leinster

Kickoff: 10:15 PM CAT

Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre, La Rochelle

Steyn’s Prediction: La Rochelle by 3 points.

This highly anticipated rematch of the 2022 Heineken Cup final could go either way. Steyn tips La Rochelle, relying on their physicality and home advantage to edge past Leinster.

Bath vs. Clermont

Kickoff: 10:15 PM CAT

Venue: The Rec, Bath

Steyn’s Prediction: Bath by 14 points.

Bath’s strong form in the Gallagher Premiership, coupled with Finn Russell’s presence, makes them favorites against the notoriously poor-traveling Clermont.

