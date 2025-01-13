BizNews Briefing: Steenhuisen v/s Trollip; Alcock on Spaza poisoned food; Bacher on 2025 outlook

In the first BizNews Briefing of 2025, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen and ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip go toe to toe on luxury blue light vehicles; GG Alcock unpacks the destructive reaction to the ‘Spaza poisoned food’ fracas; David Bacher looks at the 2025 investment outlook; and our partners at Bloomberg look at the oil price increase and AI’s impact on the world. Join BizNews editor Alec Hogg as he unpacks the biggest stories of the day.

BizNews Briefing Highlights

Alec Hogg kicks off the 2025 BizNews Briefing, reflecting on a packed agenda, including political tensions, economic updates, and the informal economy.

Political Tensions

Neil de Beer: A heated discussion on South Africa’s deputy president featured on the Sunday Show. The full recording is available on here. ActionSA vs DA: A feud emerged as ActionSA accused John Steenhuisen of owning luxury SUVs.

Township Tragedy

GG Alcock addressed the controversial deaths of township children from poisoned snacks. He criticized politicians for using the tragedy as a tool, emphasizing the need to investigate why industrial pesticides are prevalent in townships.

Global and Local Economic Updates:

Oil Prices Surge: New sanctions on Russia pushed oil prices to a four-month high, aiding Sasol’s stock recovery.

New sanctions on Russia pushed oil prices to a four-month high, aiding Sasol’s stock recovery. World Economic Forum: Alec Hogg is set to attend Davos, focusing on artificial intelligence, an area previously explored with successful investments in Palantir and Nvidia.

Market Highlights:

JSE Top 40 fell 1.75%, with industrials and financials leading the decline.

Bitcoin dropped 2.5%, sitting at R91,793.

The Rand weakened to R19/USD and R23/GBP.

Life Healthcare surged 3.5% after selling its UK subsidiary for $750 million, promising shareholders a significant dividend.

Stock Movers:

Notable Gainers: Life Healthcare (+3.5%), Sasol (+2%), and BHP.

Life Healthcare (+3.5%), Sasol (+2%), and BHP. Notable Decliners: Sun International (-5%), Brait Motors (-4.7%), and Telkom (-4.3%).

Evening Premieres

GG Alcock Interview: A deep dive into the township tragedy and the informal sector, airing at 8 PM. David Bacher Market Recap: A review of 2024’s market performance and potential 2025 trends, premiering at 8:30 PM.

