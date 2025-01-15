From $5 to $750 million: LIFE Healthcare’s bold gamble pays off with massive return

Life Healthcare’s bold $5 acquisition of a pioneering Alzheimer’s diagnostic company has led to a stunning $750 million payoff. CEO Peter Wharton-Hood reflects on the strategic risks and rewards, highlighting the company’s focused future in Southern Africa’s healthcare sector, while navigating challenges like National Health Insurance.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here

Watch here

Listen here

Highlights from the interview

In an insightful interview, LIFE Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood discusses the company’s remarkable $750 million sale of its research and development arm, Life Molecular Imaging (LMI), to US-listed Lanthias. The deal, which includes an upfront $350 million with the potential for another $400 million in future payments, is a striking success for Life Healthcare, which originally acquired LMI for just $5 in 2018. Wharton-Hood explains how Life Healthcare, initially not the “natural owner” of the asset, nurtured LMI into a key player in Alzheimer’s diagnostics, especially after FDA approval of Alzheimer’s therapy in 2023, making the diagnostic tool NeuroSeq highly relevant in the industry.

He reflects on the company’s strategic risk-taking, having invested $100 million into LMI, despite scepticism from critics. Wharton-Hood also highlights the importance of international exposure in navigating complex global deals, crediting his banking background and experience in the UK for providing an edge during negotiations.

Looking ahead, Life Healthcare is refocusing on Southern Africa, with an emphasis on its acute hospitals and complementary healthcare services. While the company exits the pharmaceutical and radiopharmaceutical space, it has invested in building cyclotrons for advanced cancer diagnostics in South Africa. Despite concerns over National Health Insurance (NHI) and the risks facing private healthcare, Wharton-Hood remains optimistic about Life Healthcare’s role in the future, advocating for a pragmatic, partnership-based approach to improving South Africa’s healthcare system. The company’s strong financial position, bolstered by the sale, enables future growth and continued shareholder value.

Edited transcript of the interview ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Alec Hogg (00:07.876): Well, the deal of the week—actually, two big deals this week. Reinet is finally selling out of its tobacco interest, kicking the habit, and then there’s another major deal in the life of Life Healthcare. It’s interesting that both are health-related. One involves a company that has been harming people with tobacco, and the other involves Life Healthcare, which has been saving lives through innovation. Peter Wharton-Hood, the CEO of Life Healthcare, joins us now.

Alec Hogg (00:41.922): It’s a heck of a deal, Pete. Lovely to talk to you again. It’s been a while. You were previously in banking, and the fact that you even worked in the UK for a period of time gives you, I suppose, an inside track. Given that you’ve now sold your UK operation—a research and development business—to a UK-based company, I imagine that experience in the City of London gave you an advantage when putting this deal together. Did it help?

Pete Wharton-Hood (01:08.965): Yes, Alec, I think the international exposure I gained during my time in the UK and the US definitely helped in navigating the nuances of putting this deal together. But of course, the industry itself was a big factor. The company we sold, Lanthias, is listed in the US but has operations worldwide, so this was a complex transaction. But yes, my past experience was certainly helpful.

Alec Hogg (01:38.5): It’s also interesting to see that you’re earning from the deal over time. Shareholders are probably still trying to work that out in their minds because, often, when South African businesses do transactions, they get the money upfront and walk away. In this case, you could be earning up until 2034. That leads us nicely to understanding what exactly it is that you’ve sold—and what a hospital company in South Africa is doing owning a high-tech R&D business in the UK.

Pete Wharton-Hood (02:13.348): I think there are two questions there. Let’s start with the second one. Life Healthcare publicly acknowledged that we weren’t the natural owners of Life Molecular Imaging (LMI). We acquired LMI in 2018 for the princely sum of $5. It was a research and development organization based in Berlin, with a team of incredibly smart scientists pioneering Alzheimer’s diagnostics. The company was located on the fourth basement floor of the Bayer building in Berlin, and that’s the genesis of the business.

The fact that it presented itself as a UK-based transaction—where the intellectual property (IP) was registered—is why we sold it through a UK entity. The buyer is actually a US-based, NASDAQ-listed company called Lanthias. The deal itself was structured across multiple geographies. But we had always said that, as a South African-based hospital group, we weren’t the natural owners of this asset. We never integrated it into our core business, and I publicly stated that we would manage it for value. And, at the right price, it was for sale.

You might ask, “What was the right price, and how did we arrive at this deal structure?” A couple of years ago, some critics claimed the asset was worth nothing. It didn’t move the needle on our market capitalisation. Many critics said it would never make money. But we were in the right place at the right time, and the industry evolved. When the FDA approved Alzheimer’s therapy in January 2023, we suddenly became relevant.

That’s when things took off for us. Our sales started to increase, and the potential of this business caught the attention of Lanthias. So, why the “after-score” or future payments? If you look at it purely in investment banking terms, if we had held the asset on our balance sheet and sold doses of NeuroSeq over the next 10 years, we’d still get value. The tricky part is determining how much we could sell in the coming decade. The industry has changed significantly in just two and a half years, and it’s hard to predict where it will go in the next 10.

The after-score structure allows us to share the risk with the buyer. Lanthias put a sizable sum on the table upfront, and if the product succeeds, they’ll be happy to pay us more over time. That’s standard in our industry—an upfront payment combined with performance-based trailer payments.

Alec Hogg (05:26.596): Some might have missed it, but the upfront payment is $350 million—that’s billions of South African rands. And then the “after-score” could bring in an additional $400 million over time from an asset you bought for $5 back in 2018. We’ve seen amazing private equity investments, like Naspers’ early investment in Tencent, but this is a huge return. How was it offered to you in the first place, and who decided to go ahead and finance this small operation in Berlin?

Pete Wharton-Hood (06:15.678): The genesis of this deal goes back to Bayer Pharmaceuticals nearly 20 years ago. By 2018, there was some sense of viability around NeuroSeq and Alzheimer’s diagnostics. However, Bayer chose to exit and sold it to Perimal Pharmaceuticals, an Indian-based company. Perimal invested substantial amounts—around $300 to $400 million—but ultimately, they also saw it as non-viable and sought to offload it. They were looking for a company willing to nurture the asset, rather than just dispose of it.

In discussions with the chairman of Perimal, who I only met during the sales process, it became clear that Life Healthcare was seen as the right fit. When we acquired the company for $5, we spent another $100 million over six years on R&D, salaries, licensing, sales, and marketing, turning it into a proper business. We invested in governance, technology, IT systems, sales platforms, and people. We even built out operations in the United States from scratch.

So, yes, Life Healthcare took a risk—$100 million worth of risk—because we believed in the potential of Alzheimer’s diagnostics. With the benefit of hindsight, the returns have been spectacular. But they weren’t without risk. We took that risk knowing that, while many critics said it wasn’t worth it, the industry was evolving. And now we’ve been proven right.

Pete Wharton-Hood (08:41.699): When we sold the Alliance Medical Group in 2022, there was initial interest in the business, but it wasn’t serious. At one point, we were offered just £50 million, which we rejected. But as interest grew, we took the business to South African investors, and the market capitalisation of Life Healthcare started to rise. Then we took the materials to New York, and the US investors—especially those in the radiopharmaceutical space—began to see the value. That’s when Lanthias started serious discussions with us.

Alec Hogg (09:44.761): You mentioned the brand name. Is NeuroSeq well established in the US and European markets?

Pete Wharton-Hood (09:52.439): Yes, particularly in the US, NeuroSeq is the go-to diagnostic for Alzheimer’s disease. In global clinical trials, where pharmaceutical companies researched treatments for Alzheimer’s, about 80% of the trials used NeuroSeq to diagnose early-stage patients. There are formidable competitors, such as GE Healthcare and Lilly, but for a South African-headquartered company to go toe-to-toe with these giants in the US is quite an achievement.

Alec Hogg (10:43.716): On the other hand, this means you’ve now sold that part of your business. You’re potentially going to receive another $400 million in the coming years, but that means you’re now fully exposed to South Africa’s hospital sector. Many critics point to the threat of National Health Insurance (NHI) in South Africa. You had this impressive business overseas that’s now been sold for $750 million. Do you have any other hidden gems in your portfolio?

Pete Wharton-Hood (11:06.712): No, in terms of radiopharmaceutical R&D, we’re out. Looking ahead, Life Healthcare 3.0 is focused on Southern Africa—acute hospitals and complementary services adjacent to hospitals. Our business is now significantly de-geared, streamlined, and laser-focused. However, we’ve made an interesting outlier investment. We built two cyclotrons in Midrand. Cyclotrons are used to create radiopharmaceutical diagnostic material, particularly for PET-CT imaging, a crucial diagnostic tool in oncology.

We believe PET-CT will be a game-changer in South Africa. It’s used extensively in countries like the US, the UK, and Scandinavia. In our previous investment in Alliance Medical, we were the largest provider of PET-CT in Europe. Now, we’re bringing that expertise to South Africa. Cyclotrons are large, expensive, and take time to install and license, but we’re ready to deploy them and take the business to scale.

Alec Hogg (13:19.032): So this is primarily for the South African market, not for export?

Pete Wharton-Hood (13:22.973): Correct. In radiopharmaceutical diagnostics, the material has a very short shelf life—just hours. It’s created early in the morning and used by patients later in the day. So, we’re not exporting the material, but South Africa could become an attractive market for other African patients seeking these diagnostic services. That’s part of our business plan.

Alec Hogg (14:00.137): Interesting. I love how you’ve taken an innovative approach to the South African market. Thanks, Pete. We look forward to seeing how things progress.

Pete Wharton-Hood (23:48.838)

The conservative banker in me doesn’t want to see a highly geared healthcare company. I don’t like high levels of gearing, but I believe that, with the appropriate capital structure in place, we will be well-geared. Ultimately, we want investors to view us as a returns-generating company. For example, our return on capital employed for 2024 reached 19%. If we focus on returns, cash flow potential, and strong dividends, I believe that’s how healthcare companies should be viewed.

The history that delivered significant payouts came from an organisation with a multi-faceted strategy, spanning multiple geographies. We, however, are much more focused and streamlined, currently operating in a single geography. I think that’s where we will position Life Healthcare moving forward.

Alec Hogg (24:45.976)

Was that the mandate the board gave you when you were appointed to Life Healthcare, about four years ago?

Pete Wharton-Hood (24:53.988)

The mandate from the board was fairly broad, with a focus on settling the company’s strategy. They were very supportive of initially understanding the alignment between our business operations and the overall strategy we were pursuing. There were discussions around geographic diversification, but as you can see, I have fairly strong views on this.

In the end, we weren’t the right owner for Alliance Medical Group. We were funding an international asset with a foreign currency balance sheet and Rand-based cash flow, and that just doesn’t work well. Imaging businesses, in particular, have all their value locked up in terminal value, so while Alliance Medical was showing profits, we weren’t generating returns for shareholders.

There was shareholder pressure on the Alliance Medical asset, and as I mentioned earlier, it was undervalued by about 300 million pounds. So, disposing of Alliance Medical made complete financial and practical sense.

When Peter Fandervesta, our group CFO, made the decision not to sell LMI, it came with the full support of the board. We outlined why it was the wrong time to sell and explained the potential we saw in LMI. At that point, we didn’t fully see its potential in this category, but we committed to being pragmatic and responsible—and the board backed us. That led us to Life 2.0.

As for the decision to sell, the board has been unanimous in its support of both the timing and the rationale behind the sale. The board will be presenting a unanimous recommendation to shareholders for approval. We still have some conditions to fulfil before moving forward, including the shareholder approval process, which will begin later this week.

Alec Hogg (27:08.132)

Talking about shareholders and their view of the business, I had a look at the share price, and I’m sure you’re acutely aware that Life Healthcare’s share price is still down about 10% since January 2024. After the deals you did then and the one now, along with the special dividends, I would have expected the company’s stock to be soaring. What do you think is causing this? Is the uncertainty surrounding NHI weighing on investors’ perception of the company?

Pete Wharton-Hood (27:44.896)

Absolutely, Alec. That’s the price we’re paying for dealing with dialogue that’s largely based on rumours and fear-mongering. If you look at healthcare assets in other markets, they don’t trade at four and a half times earnings. In fact, they trade at multiples much higher than that.

In our case, Life Healthcare should be seen as a stable, defensive stock, one that is cash-generative and predictable. Yet we aren’t currently enjoying that kind of favor with investors, primarily due to the uncertainty surrounding NHI. The conversations around NHI need to be more practical and responsible in order to be better understood.

Let me give you a good example, Alec. You hear people talking around the braai on a Saturday, claiming that all the specialists and doctors are leaving South Africa. That’s simply not true. In one recent 12-month period, Life Healthcare saw only seven specialists leave—either through death, retirement, moving to a competitor, or immigration. Of those seven, three returned within nine months.

So this idea that all the doctors are fleeing South Africa is just false. However, rumours like that persist, and they don’t help confidence in the sector. But there’s also a real issue: newly qualified doctors can’t find training posts, which is a significant problem for the country. The world is facing a shortage of doctors, and South Africa is no exception. Yet we’re not employing the doctors we do have.

Pete Wharton-Hood (29:37.542)

There are practical steps we need to take to build confidence in the sector. Once we address that, I think we can start having a more positive conversation about share prices. It’s worth noting that both Netcare and Life Healthcare trade at similar multiples, so the current pressure on share prices isn’t company-specific; it’s more of an industry-wide issue. We need to do more to change the conversation.

Alec Hogg (30:04.761)

Yeah.

Pete Wharton-Hood

Peter Wharton-Hood is the CEO of Life Healthcare. Great talking with you again, Pete. If common sense prevails—and as often happens in South Africa, we tend to find our way after reaching the brink—then we might see the right decisions on NHI. If that happens, it’s a great time to be looking at this company. Congratulations on your success so far.

Pete Wharton-Hood (30:24.702)

Absolutely.

Alec Hogg (30:35.044)

An extraordinary return on investment for the group, especially with that small business you acquired in 2018 for $5 million, which has now been sold for $750 million. Wow. I’m Alec Hogg from BizNews.com.

Read also:









