BN Briefing: 2018’s $5 bet yields $750m; Arrest warrant for Bristow; Musk for TikTok

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing, Life Healthcare’s CEO Peter Wharton-Hood shares how the company hit the jackpot with Life Molecular Imaging, a research business with one of the world’s top Alzheimer drugs; We also hear from our partners at The Economist (good news for Prosus); the Financial Times (on Musk and Tik Tok) plus an arrest warrant issued by Mali for South Africa’s most successful mining executive, Barrick CEO Mark Bristow.

BizNews Briefing Highlights

Life Healthcare’s Strategic Deal

Alec Hogg opens with a deep dive into Life Healthcare’s significant sale of its subsidiary, Life Molecular Imaging, for $750 million. Purchased in 2018, the deal highlights the potential of undervalued assets, especially as the South African market remains wary of National Health Insurance. The transaction delivers over half of Life Healthcare’s market capitalization in cash, presenting an opportunity for investors willing to look beyond short-term fears.

Elon Musk and TikTok’s Future

In international news, Chinese authorities reportedly view Elon Musk as a potential savior for TikTok in the U.S. The Financial Times provides context on this intriguing development as Beijing explores solutions to ensure TikTok’s survival amidst geopolitical tensions.

Prosus Gains Amid Global South’s Tech Surge

Prosus and its shareholders have reason for optimism as tech companies in the Global South gain ground on Silicon Valley competitors. The Economist highlights Prosus’ resilience, despite challenges like Tencent’s sanctions by the U.S. Pentagon. Tencent remains confident about overcoming these hurdles, bolstering Prosus’ long-term outlook.

Mali Targets Barrick Gold CEO

Mark Bristow, CEO of Barrick Gold and a South African executive, faces an arrest warrant from Mali. Bloomberg reports on this development, raising questions about political tensions in the region.

Illegal Mining Crisis in South Africa

The tragedy of illegal mining resurfaces as miners remain trapped underground. Bloomberg sheds light on the global headlines generated by these deep-level mining disasters.

Market Performances: The Winners and Losers

Hogg shares the latest market insights:

Top U.S. Performers: The Magnificent Seven, led by Nvidia (173% growth since 2023), followed by Meta (72%) and Tesla (60%).

The Magnificent Seven, led by Nvidia (173% growth since 2023), followed by Meta (72%) and Tesla (60%). Top JSE Performers: Stefanutti Stocks (+200%) leads, with Altron, WeBuyCars, and Nampack all exceeding 100%.

Stefanutti Stocks (+200%) leads, with Altron, WeBuyCars, and Nampack all exceeding 100%. Biggest Losers: Sasol has lost nearly 50% of its value, with Anglo Platinum, Sibanye Stillwater, and others suffering significant declines.

Karooooo’s Solid Growth

Karooooo’s third-quarter results reveal robust growth, driven by its core business, Cartrack. Subscriber numbers rose by 15% year-on-year, hitting 2.2 million, with significant traction in Southeast Asia. Subscription revenue surpassed R1 billion for the first time, and free cash flow grew by 15%.

Momentum Favors South African Stocks

Momentum Asset Management predicts strong performance for South African shares in 2025, citing the All-Share Index’s low forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. This valuation aligns with historical cheap levels, suggesting long-term investment opportunities.

