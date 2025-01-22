BN Briefing: Sakeliga tackles BEE; Ian Cameron on Crime Intelligence, Alec Hogg in Davos and more

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing, host Bronwyn Nielsen unpacks the biggest stories of the day. US President Trump proposes a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, fuelling trade tensions. Tech giants dominate discussions at the US inauguration, sparking ethical debates. In South Africa, turmoil in crime intelligence and controversy over a R100 billion transformation fund take centre stage. And BizNews editor Alec Hogg – who is on the ground in Davos – gives the latest updates from the WEF.

BizNews Briefing Highlights

US trade and economic policies:

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports, sparking concerns about US-China relations and the global trade order. Insights from Bloomberg provided context on potential ramifications.

Technology and the inauguration:

Top tech leaders and billionaires took center stage at the presidential inauguration. Discussions from Bloomberg highlighted their relationship with Washington, ethical concerns, and the influence these corporations wield globally.

South African crime intelligence:

Ian Cameron, MP & chair of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police, weighed in on the recent dismissal of the Western Cape’s crime intelligence head, discussing broader implications for the South African Police Service.

100 billion rand transformation fund:

Critics have labeled South Africa’s proposed 100 billion rand transformation fund controversial, claiming it unfairly targets specific economic sectors. Piet le Roux, CEO of Sakeliga, shared his perspective on the matter.

Netflix hits a subscriber milestone:

Netflix has reached a record-breaking 300 million subscribers, driven by a surge in live sports viewership. Meanwhile, US markets are experiencing dramatic shifts in response to Trump administration policies.

Davos update:

Alec Hogg, founder and editor of BizNews, reported live from the World Economic Forum in Davos, providing updates on President Cyril Ramaphosa and South Africa’s delegation.

