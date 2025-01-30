BN Briefing: SANDF suicide mission; Paul O’Sullivan on Duduzile Zuma; and capitalist activist Hersov

In today’s BizNews Briefing: ISS Executive Director Dr Jakkie Cilliers and BizNews Journalist Linda van Tilburg weigh in on the doomed SANDF mission to DRC. Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan unpacks the why Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile appeared in court today. Capitalist activist Rob Hersov has his “Milei moment”, delivering a fiery speech on the state of South Africa. And our partners at Bloomberg unpack Tesla’s and Meta’s financial results. Join host Bronwyn Nielsen as she takes us through the biggest stories of the day.

Lead Story:

Bronwyn interviews Jakkie Cilliers from the Institute of Security Studies for updates on SANDF troops in the DRC. BizNews’ Linda van Tilburg has been tracking the situation, receiving messages from soldiers on the ground.

Viral Moments:

Capitalist Activist Rob Hershov’s speech has gained viral attention on digital platforms. An excerpt is featured, with the full speech available on BizNews.com.

In another segment, Paulo Sullivan discusses Duduzile Zuma, suggesting she aims for South Africa’s failure amid her terrorism charges. The full interview can be found on BizNewsTv.

Aaron Motsoaledi also makes headlines following his participation in a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he addressed the South African government’s fight against opposition to National Health Insurance (NHI).

Financial Results:

A significant day for Wall Street, with results from Tesla, Microsoft, and Meta being highlighted, all reported by Bloomberg.

Legal Developments:

Former Didata executives have been granted leave to appeal a ruling by Judge Denise Fisher, which invalidated the sale of the Didata campus by NTT. They are confident of a favorable outcome.

In corporate news, Rothschild & Co. has approved a R20 billion management buyout bid led by Dominic Sowella, CEO of Barlow World, and his Saudi partners. Their offer of R123 per share is above Rothschild’s valuation of R105 to R119, potentially boosting the buyout’s chances.

