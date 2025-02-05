BN Briefing: FF+’s Mulder warns GNU in ‘jeopardy’, Zim parallels with EWC, Trump wants Gaza

This episode is led by excerpts of today’s interview with FF+ Parliamentary leader Dr Corne’ Mulder who explains why SA’s Government of National Unity is in real danger; there’s a focus on EWC with Zim farmer/activist Ben Freeth pointing out parallels with his country’s 1992 law that that was the foundation for political land grabs and local agric leader Dr Theo de Jager exposing unintentional but probably consequences; Plus Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza; Mark Bristow on the gold price and why Alphabet’s shares fell so heavily after a small miss in its quarterlies.

