Sports Show: Graeme Smith on SA20’s success, rugby roots, and growing the game

In an engaging conversation with Rory Steyn on the BizNews Sports Show, SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith reflects on his transition from cricket captain to league leader, the tournament’s massive economic impact, and the growth of new cricket audiences. He also shares memories of his rugby-playing days and his loyalty to the Stormers. As SA20’s third season concludes, Smith’s vision for the league is clear—bigger, better, and built to last. Closing off the episode, host Rory Steyn unpacks the latest rugby results.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Listen here

Edited transcript of the interview ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Rory Steyn (00:01.484)

Well, BizNews Tribe, this is BizNews Sports, it’s the rugby show, but it’s my absolute privilege to welcome Graeme Smith. And I just want to say that, Graeme, we really appreciate the time that you’ve set aside to make this happen. It’s the day before the Betway SA20 finals. Season three final is tomorrow afternoon at the Wanderers, and the commissioner has made himself available. So first of all, welcome, Graeme.

Graeme Smith (00:29.88)

No thanks Rory, I appreciate it. I appreciate your patience. It’s been a bit of a run around to get to the point. I’m glad we got it.

Rory Steyn (00:36.551)

No, no, we just we’re just grateful, you know, Graeme and I got to know each other in a very different relationship when he was playing cricket and I was doing security. So it’s actually a little bit funny that, you know, the the roles have been reversed. So, Graeme, the first thing I’m going to do is put on my SA-20 hat and say that everybody knows you as the world record-holding test captain with 53 test wins as captain, and 108 test matches as captain. But now you’re the Betway SA-20

20 league commissioner. You know, I was talking to one of your colleagues on the executive who was just saying how impressed she was that coming out of a purely a cricket-playing background, you were able to grasp, you know, the nuances of business and especially business in sport and particularly cricket, Graeme. So what have you got to say about that? What is it, you know?

Graeme Smith (01:26.572)

Thanks, Rory. mean, I think obviously, know, experiences along the way, you know, kept in your country from a young age and being exposed to many different things along the way.

Rory Steyn (01:35.169)

What has it been like transitioning from a player into a league commissioner in a very, very short space of time, it has to be said.

Graeme Smith (01:56.179)

Also retired fairly young from cricket at 33, so had an element of exposure to a number of things in business and other areas post-credits playing career. I think from my perspective, I found the strategy element of Betway SA20, the area that I thrived in, in terms of positioning, in terms of how you wanted to go about it, building the business model with the colleagues that were there at the founding stage.

being able to drive the intention and image around the league. I think from that perspective, once you land the plane on those key things and attract the right type of partners that we did with the six franchises, then it’s building your team in a very short space of time. think we managed to build an outstanding team that could create the heavy lifting on the ground at a scale of a better ASA20.

I think it’s definitely from that point of view it’s been a team effort. A lot of good people around me. And it’s just been great to see it all kind of just come together, all the hard work, know, settled into place. You know, now about to enter into our final of season three and, you know, played our hundredth game of the tournament last night. And it was a good reflection time for all of us to think back and think about the big goals we set and how many we have actually achieved.

Rory Steyn (03:24.845)

You know, Graeme, there’s so much to say about that. And by the way, congratulations on a hundred not out. Yesterday’s Qualifier 2 at SuperSport Park was a wonderful affair. And wasn’t it great to see that crowd come out, you know, on a Thursday night, midweek, kids, massive contingent of school kids on the the southern end of the ground last night. So first of all, congratulations. Second of all, a year ago in your interview with Alec,

He asked the question about the economic impact and then Betway SA20 in end of season one was a four billion Rand Entity has that needle shifted where are we now coming out of season three?

Graeme Smith (04:07.528)

Yeah, mean, think, well, we still have to do the economic impact study post season three, but after season two, the numbers were four billion to the economy, eight and a half thousand jobs created. So, I mean, those are significant numbers. think we really believe that we’re on our way to creating probably the biggest event in South Africa on an annual basis. And I think impacting the economy, people’s lives.

I mean this year, travelling around the country, the amount of vendors that have given me a hug thanking for the event. I’ll never forget the donut salesman in PE in game one, know, the people on planes. And Rory, the amount of new fans that I’ve seen come into stadiums that are watching cricket for the first time this year has been amazing to experience.

Yeah, I mean, we’ll get into those numbers. Hopefully the impact will be as significant. yeah, I think this year we’ve seen a real uplift in a number of elements, new fans, the fan loyalty for our teams has grown. And, you know, we sold our final out 18 days in a neutral venue before the final. So, you know, the feedback we’re getting is really positive and hopefully we can have a massive day tomorrow and wrap up season three well.

Rory Steyn (05:22.943)

Yeah, and that’s exactly right. you know, again, a year ago, you were talking about the impact that SA20 has had on the fan experience, you the revival of the cricket fan, know, to quote your words exactly. you know, and a full disclosure here, you know, we, as our company, are a vendor to the SA20, but I do have to concur with what you said. You know, everything about this event, is world-class.

the look and feel, the production, the vendors that you’ve gathered, the team that you have around you, and of course the cricket that has been played. I mean, it’s been a fantastic playoff week, hasn’t it? With Sunrise’s Eastern Cape coming basically from three straight losses at the beginning of the tournament right through back into the final. I mean, they’re like Lazarus, those guys, the way they resurrect themselves. it’s been an amazing, it’s just been an amazing event.

Graeme Smith (06:13.947)

I know.

Rory Steyn (06:19.837)

You know, all I’m saying is I commend you and the whole team. You’ve been gracious enough to admit that you have a final, you know, a fantastic team around you. But, you know, you really do, Graeme. And I look forward to seeing you at the Wanderers tomorrow. And I just want to because I promised you that I’ll only keep you for 15 minutes, given, you know, the the busyness of your job. So I just want to take off now my SA20 hat, because this is a business rugby show. And just talk a little bit about rugby. So you are a king of rugby.

Graeme Smith (06:47.797)

Okay.

Rory Steyn (06:49.995)

Did you play rugby? Walk us through any schoolboy rugby or even post-rugby you played.

Graeme Smith (06:58.82)

I played rugby right throughout high school. I kind of got a lot taller when I was 16. I often was at the fullback position. Growing up, I actually had a little bit more pace from the age of 16 onwards that I ultimately lost. Before me, year before me, we had an incredible rugby

Rory Steyn (07:13.002)

Ha ha.

Graeme Smith (07:27.268)

My school colleagues probably not going to like what I have to say but we probably had a very average rugby year in my matric year. I managed to find myself jumping from the third team to the first team occasionally, probably undeservedly.

Yeah, I think by that stage, Rory at the high school level, I was already playing professional cricket. So in the back of your mind when you’re playing Affies and the big boys are running over you, you’re thinking twice about it as well.

Rory Steyn (07:59.869)

Don’t break my fingers. Yeah.

Graeme Smith (08:02.787)

Well, I did have breakable fingers through my career.

Rory Steyn (08:05.674)

Yeah, exactly. And who will ever forget that extraordinary moment? I’ll be happy to admit it brought tears to my eyes, you when you walked down at the Sydney Cricket Ground with that blooming shield on your arm trying to save that Test match. And every man and his dog in the SCG stood up to applaud that, Graham. So just finally, who’s your URC team? Where’s your allegiance if you’re watching URC.

Graeme Smith (08:33.604)

Yeah, look, I finished school, I started playing for Gauteng’s men’s professional team in my last year of school and then there was a whole lot of stuff that was going on at the time in that union and you know, I took up an offer to go to Cape Town, signed for Western Province, went down there very wet behind the ears.

and developed a relationship in Cape Town and with Western Province. So over the years, getting to know the rugby players that have become close friends and living in Cape Town, I’ve developed a very strong affinity for the Stormers and for Western Province. And yeah, so that’s my home team now. They go alongside Liverpool in the football. And so those are two kind of fan favourites that I have for all.

Rory Steyn (09:26.801)

No, that’s great Graeme. So I’m just seeing a lot of synergy. You know, I only played third team in Matric because I had a back brace on for a full year in grade 11. I bounced between the thirds and then straight into the first team when I played rugby at Joburg Bobbies. And I’m conflicted as you are because I was born in Cape Town, so always been a Province and Stormers fan, but grew up in Joburg. And now my allegiance has shifted a bit further, a lot further north to Glasgow.

Graeme, with that, thank you so much for giving us your time and chasing you around was a privilege and I’ll see you tomorrow at the Wonders. Thank you again.

Graeme Smith (10:05.554)

Thanks for the support and great work that you guys do. Thank you very much.

Rory Steyn (10:09.508)

What a privilege. What a privilege, Graham. Thank you, sir. Take care.

Read also: