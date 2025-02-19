IRR’s Endres: ARC’s wake up call for SA – embrace changing world or perish

The process of rapid economic and social renewal is underway, reflected in the worldwide abandoning of a raft of destructive narratives. John Endres, IRR CEO, shares his major takeaways from the ARC conference in London where over 4 000 delegates got a strong dose of this reality. Endres urges Pretoria to urgently smell the coffee. He spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Highlights from the interview ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

London’s Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) conference brought together global thinkers, policymakers, and intellectuals to engage in robust discussions on the pressing issues of our time. Among them, Institute for Race Relations (IRR) CEO John Endres offered a South African perspective on the ideological battles shaping the world today. His discussion with BizNews editor Alec Hogg highlighted the intersection of economic policy, political philosophy, and the challenges facing South Africa in a rapidly shifting global order.

A battle of ideas: Conservatism vs. Liberalism

One of the dominant themes of the ARC conference was the ideological tension between conservatism and liberalism, a subject that Endres found particularly stimulating. He noted that while conservatism is rooted in specific cultural and historical traditions, liberalism aspires to universal principles. These tensions, Endres argued, are not just theoretical but have profound implications for governance and economic policy.

In his discussion with Hogg, Endres reflected on how these ideological struggles manifest in South Africa. The country, he pointed out, is still largely governed by the African National Congress (ANC) worldview, with little visible impact from opposition parties like the Democratic Alliance (DA) despite the Government of National Unity (GNU). The inability of the DA to significantly influence governance, he suggested, has allowed ANC policies to continue largely uncontested.

South Africa’s economic crossroads

A major concern for both Endres and Hogg was South Africa’s economic direction. As news broke during the conference that the ANC’s proposed 2% VAT increase was being resisted by the DA, Endres saw this as a potential turning point. He emphasized that for too long, South Africa has been operating under “an age of self-delusion and self-indulgence,” relying on unsustainable economic policies that hinder growth and job creation.

A particularly eye-opening moment came when Hogg pointed out that South Africa’s GDP per capita has been in decline for years. The country’s policy framework, from Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) to stringent labor laws, has created barriers to competitiveness, echoing the concerns raised at ARC regarding Western economic self-sabotage. Nigel Farage’s comments about Britain’s self-imposed industrial decline through excessive regulation struck a chord, as South Africa faces similar challenges with its steel industry and broader economic policies.

The role of hard power in a changing world

One of the standout moments of the conference was the discussion on geopolitical shifts and the resurgence of “hard power” in international relations. Endres highlighted the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the war in Israel and Gaza, and the growing influence of leaders like Donald Trump, all of which signal a move away from consensus-driven politics towards a more confrontational global order.

Echoing insights from Eric Weinstein’s presentation, Endres noted that many of the beliefs upheld in the post-Cold War era—particularly around globalization and cooperation—are becoming obsolete in a world where power dynamics are shifting rapidly. South Africa, he argued, needs to reassess its place in this new order rather than clinging to outdated economic and foreign policy models.

South Africa’s path forward: Jobs, prosperity, and removing barriers

Hogg and Endres concluded their discussion with a clear message: South Africa has the potential to unlock prosperity, but it requires a fundamental shift in approach. “Just get the obstacles out of the way,” Hogg urged, emphasizing that economic growth and job creation are not mysteries but simple principles that successful nations follow. Endres reinforced this by stating that South Africa’s leadership needs to abandon policies that hinder competitiveness and instead embrace a path that prioritizes economic freedom, investment, and a skilled workforce.

Whether South Africa’s leaders will heed these lessons remains to be seen, but the discussions at ARC made one thing clear: the world is moving forward, and South Africa must decide whether to follow or be left behind.

Read also