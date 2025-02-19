The truth behind SA’s energy future: Nuclear hype or political theatre?

In an insightful discussion on South Africa’s nuclear energy future, expert Andrew Kenny dismisses claims that the country is strengthening nuclear ties with Iran, calling the notion baseless. He argues that South Africa, having renounced nuclear weapons and maintained transparency, has no nuclear agreements with Iran and is far more advanced in nuclear technology. Kenny also critiques both local and international political rhetoric, highlighting that while South Africa should welcome global bids for nuclear power, the real contenders lie elsewhere—particularly Russia, which he regards as a top-tier nuclear supplier. With political tensions between the US and South Africa playing a role in the narrative, Kenny urges a focus on facts over speculation in shaping the country’s energy future.

Bronwyn Nielsen (00:00)

Andrew Kenny, thank you so much for joining us on BizNews this morning. Perhaps we can get just a little of your background by way of introduction to our audience.

Andrew Kenny (00:02)

Absolute pleasure.

Okay, I’ve got degrees in physics and mechanical engineering. I’m a professional engineer, retired one, with an interest in energy, especially nuclear energy. I’ve worked for ESKOM, I’ve worked for Quebec, and I’m very interested in nuclear matters, and I’ve written them in various publications.

Bronwyn Nielsen (00:38)

Thank you so much. Let’s look at the current situation where we are hearing from the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, in a recent statement that he made that South Africa will potentially look for nuclear energy from Iran and Russia if they come in at the right price point. Now,

What we’re trying to understand is how much of this is politicking, how much of this is a reality. And when I say politicking, I’m meaning how much of this is just to further aggravate the tension between the US and the SA. In other words, government has said we will not be bullied. Could you unpack his statement for me?

Andrew Kenny (01:27)

Yes, this is a very, very unfortunate matter. And there’s been stupidity from both sides. So just to be blunt about it, I actually would have voted for Trump if I was an American. But I’m very disappointed in things he’s done a whole lot of stupid things. For example, he’s let down his own course. For example, our expropriation act is terrible. It’s a threat to property, but it’s not what he says it is. It’s nothing to do with

singling out Afrikaans farmers. That’s a load of nonsense. So he’s talking nonsense there. Now here, for some reason, he’s said, I’m reading what he said. This is Trump with one of his executive orders. He’s accusing South Africa of reinvigorating its relations with Iran to develop commercial, military, and nuclear arrangements. This is complete nonsense. First of all, we’ve got nothing to do with nuclear weapons at all.

We’re in fact, we’re the moral leaders of the world as far as nuclear weapons are concerned. We had them and renounced them. We’re open to full inspection from the whole world. Anyone can come examine our thing. We are not making nuclear weapons. We’re not going to. With Iran, we haven’t got any relationship to Iran on nuclear at all with power, not nothing. So, Mantashe is quite right when he said we haven’t got any.

any sort of relations with them on nuclear. And our nuclear energy of South corporations has said the same thing, nothing. And why should we have? Iran’s, we’re ahead of Iran as far as nuclear technology is concerned, we’ve got nothing. Okay, but now unfortunately, Muntashe got a bit aggressive himself. He didn’t quite say we won’t be bullied as Ramaphosa said.

which was a stupid thing to say because actually allows himself to be bullied the whole time. But he said we will accept bids from anyone around the world as far as nuclear power is concerned. Well, quite right too. When we do go out to bid on a nuclear power station, which I hope is very soon, it’s been far too long in coming, of course we accept bids from anyone in the world without exception.

Russia of course. In fact, I’ll be honest with you, I think if I was going, wanting a nuclear power station or anyone in the world, I think the Russians are for the best ones that there are. Wonderful, they’re safe, they’re good, et cetera, et Iran offers nothing. We’re ahead of them. So this is a really stupid confrontation between us. It shouldn’t be a confrontation at all. There’s nothing to argue about.

Bronwyn Nielsen (04:22)

So the bottom line, if I’m hearing you correctly, is that Iran does not have the ability to offer us nuclear energy in the first place.

Andrew Kenny (04:23)

Correct. I think they’ve got a nuclear station up and running. We’re far better than them at nuclear technology. They’ve got better history. know, of course, if you want to work with them on nuclear power, but why should you want to?

Bronwyn Nielsen (04:54)

So really it’s a nonsensical statement and one could assume that it’s just fuelled by the current tensions between US and SA. It was made in the heat of the moment.

Andrew Kenny (04:56)

Absolutely.

Exactly so. As I say, I haven’t got Trump derangement syndrome. I don’t go froth at the mouth when I hear about Trump. I’d have voted for him, but he’s done so many bloody, excuse me, he’s done so many stupid things now. And I’m horrified what he’s doing in the Ukraine, for example. He seems to be selling out the Ukraine. It’s disgraceful. And on here, he just, he doesn’t get his facts right. He didn’t get his facts right on expropriation. He didn’t get his facts right on

on this too. It’s just what he’s saying is just wrong. It’s just wrong.

Bronwyn Nielsen (05:43)

Andrew, I really appreciate your time joining us here on BizNews. Thank you very much. And I look forward to talking to you again as the story unfolds as our resident nuclear expert. Thank you very much.

Andrew Kenny (05:58)

Thank you very much.

