BN Briefing: ANC support plummets in latest SRF poll; Mulder elected FF+ leader; German elections

In this BizNews Briefing: the latest SRF poll shows a steep drop in ANC support after Budget debacle and load shedding re-introduction. Freedom Front Plus elects Corné Mulder as its new leader. Gayton McKenzie’s warns of a Jacob Zuma resurgence. Germany shifts to the right after elections. Neil de Beer provides insights on strained US-SA relations. And Prosus acquires Just Eat and Takeaway.com at a savvy discount.

