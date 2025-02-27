BN Briefing: Cronjé, Pollak on ANC poking Trump bear (again); DOGE; SA/Israel; Nvidia; Arsenal

Top news story of the moment is Cyril Ramaphosa’s aggressive anti-Israel/US/Trump article published yesterday in the influential Washington publication Foreign Policy. Highlights in this Briefing of our interviews on the probable fallout from SRF board chair Frans Cronjé; and Joel Pollak, front-runner to be the next US Ambassador to South Africa. Also in this episode, C5 Capital’s André Pienaar with some well intentioned advice for Pretoria; Elon Musk addressing the first Trump Cabinet meeting; US cancelling a ten year old initiative to raise Africa’s electricity output by 30GW; Nvidia’s results and how Arsene Wenger rates Arsenal’s chances of winning the EPL.

