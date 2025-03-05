BN Briefing: How BEE laws are ruining SA; GNU and foreign policy; Trump’s first major speech

In this episode of update from BizNews, Gabriel Crouse of the IRR picks up on the World Bank’s advice on how SA can end 17 years of economic stagnation – address its R150bn a year elite-enriching BEE laws. Also, in the wake of disastrous international policies, GNU members are weighing how to fix the mess; Donald Trump’s first major speech; Zelensky backs down; and two sides of the future for stock market – productivity-driven boom or mean-reverting 50% Crash?

