BN Briefing – Patrice Motsepe as next President of ANC Darshan Leitner to SA: Stay away from Israel.

In this BizNews Briefing, Bronwyn Nielsen covers key political and economic developments. Chris Steyn speaks with Neil de Beer about presidential hopefuls in the ANC. Nitsana Darshan-Leitner on allegations that ANC leaders were bribed to take Israel to the ICJ, with possible U.S. sanctions looming. Internationally, Trump sees Putin nearing peace talks, and illegal gold mining in Ghana threatens cocoa farms and global chocolate prices.

