BN Briefing: Trollip, Roodt on teetering GNU; Historic DA recruit; Fort Hare Duo; Trump Tariff Day

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing we look at two sides of the collapsing Government of National Unity – ActionSA’s Athol Trollip on why his party threw the ANC Budget a lifeline and economist Dawie Roodt explains why the DA must hold firm against the proposed VAT increase. We speak to the ‘historic’ switch to the DA by the ANC Leader in Cape Town; Insights from the Fort Hare lawyers/investigators yesterday targeted for more State-applied abuse; Trump Tariff Day in the US; and Marine le Pen’s shock ejection from the French Presidential where she was a shoo-in.

