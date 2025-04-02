SA’s fiscal crisis: Dawie Roodt on debt, VAT, and the urgent need for economic reform

Economist Dawie Roodt discusses South Africa’s worsening fiscal crisis, emphasising the country’s unsustainable debt levels, which now hover around 95% of GDP. He explains the ANC’s failure to cut spending and its reliance on tax hikes, particularly a VAT increase, as the only way to generate revenue. Roodt warns that this approach risks deepening inequality and triggering social unrest. He also highlights South Africa’s vulnerability to external financial pressures, particularly a potential bond market crisis. Roodt urges urgent fiscal reform and strong political leadership to avoid a catastrophic economic collapse and safeguard the country’s future.

