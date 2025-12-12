Citizenship Reinstatement Portal helps SA expats, but embassies still failing – Mary Paccard (DA Aboad)
South Africans abroad who lost their citizenship after acquiring another nationality can now breathe a sigh of relief. Following a landmark Constitutional Court ruling, the Department of Home Affairs has launched an online portal to help restore citizenship rights. In an interview with BizNews, Mary Paccard, the DA’s global project manager, says that despite some early technical glitches the system is working well. She notes, however, that serious challenges remain at South Africa’s embassies and consular services overseas, with the most pressing complaints being unanswered phones, slow responses to queries, and the very limited hours available to collect passports and other identity documents.
Edited transcript of the interview