Martin Meyer: Mkhwanazi & Meyer in operation to reclaim hijacked havens for hitmen

In his latest interview with BizNews, KZN Public Works and Infrastructure MEC Martin Meyer gives Chris Steyn an update on major developments in his department. He confirms talks with KZN Provincial Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on a strategy to reclaim 300 hijacked houses and properties that have become havens for KZN's notorious hitmen. He also describes how the department has dealt with a contractor who had caused a five-year-delay on a 20-month hospital project. Meyer recalls how when he first took on the Construction Mafia, his security had to be increased. “On two separate occasions, bullets were found as a warning, once in my vehicle and another time at the front door of my office. But since then, things have quieted down. Those were intimidation tactics. I think they learned quite quickly that this laatie is not being intimidated and I'm not going anywhere and I'm not gonna stop because we have to fight for what is right…it's now almost nine months that none of our sites have been disrupted by armed guards.”

