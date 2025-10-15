Miningweb Weekly: Trump’s mining boom, SA’s missed chances, and China’s rare earth power play

From Joburg to Washington, mining is being reshaped by politics and power. Peter Major joins Alec Hogg to unpack how Donald Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” revival is fuelling a new U.S. mining boom while South Africa keeps digging itself into decline. They dissect Gwede Mantashe’s missed opportunity at the Joburg Indaba, the syndicates gaming the JSE, and why China’s dominance of rare earths could rewrite the global balance of power.

