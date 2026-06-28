The NdB Sunday Show: Lauren Evanthia - Heat on Hill-Lewis, “Cat” cuts a deal, Mbalula blames Zuma, Jacinta’s agenda…
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The NdB Sunday Show: Lauren Evanthia - Heat on Hill-Lewis, “Cat” cuts a deal, Mbalula blames Zuma, Jacinta’s agenda…

NdB Sunday Show: Lauren Evanthia unpacks shutdown fears, political blame games and state failure.
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Jacob Zuma
Democratic Alliance (DA)
Fikile Mbalula
Phala Phala
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Vusimusi Matlala
The NdB Sunday Show
Lauren Evanthia
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