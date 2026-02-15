The NdB Sunday Show: Ret.) Col Chris Wyatt - Cyril "Stalingrad Presidency", Steenhuisen’s "missed mission" - and refugee drama
In the latest NdB Sunday Show with Chris Steyn, US intelligence analyst, retired Colonel Chris Wyatt comments on the likelihood of US President Donald Trump imposing personal sanctions on some South African politicians in the face of continued provocation from the African National Congress (ANC); President Cyril Ramaphosa’s SONA speech; his decision to send in the military to fight crime; the crime cartel infiltrated SAPS; the performance of Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen who has abandoned his bid for re-election as Democratic Alliance (DA) leader; as well as the bad treatment received by some of the 2,000 odd South African refugees that have gone to America.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here:
Listen here:
Edited transcript of the interview