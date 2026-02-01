The NdB Sunday Show: (Ret) Col Chris Wyatt - Zuma & Epstein, Israel & SA , Trump & Iran - and Fikile’s “Cold War”
In the latest NDB Sunday Show, Chris Steyn and US intelligence analyst, retired Colonel Chris Wyatt talk about former president Jacob Zuma's name popping up in the Epstein Files; the mysterious death of Goolam whose posts on X had made him the target of many a politician; African National Congress SG Fikile Mbalula’s latest description of US-South Africa relations as a Cold War; the tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions between Israel and South Africa; US President Donald Trump’s readiness to strike Iran; the Trump Derangement Syndrome of his haters; and calls from certain groups in South Africa to boycott the next FIFA World Cup in North America.
Watch here:
Listen here:
Edited transcript of the interview