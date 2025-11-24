PPC turnaround accelerates as margins and cash flow surge, but FX losses weigh on earnings

Key topics:

EBITDA up 23.5% , trading profit up 37% and PPC returns to net cash as turnaround strategy gains momentum.

SA Cement margins rise to 17.5% and Zimbabwe volumes surge 25%, though margins temporarily contract due to clinker imports.

R111m in FX losses on RK3 hedging contracts depress reported EPS and HEPS despite strong underlying performance.

