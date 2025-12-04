Vodacom’s R36bn bet: Joosub secures control of Safaricom and its M-Pesa jewel

The Jewel in the Crown

Vodacom is buying into a beast. Safaricom is not just a mobile operator; it is the operating system of the Kenyan economy. It holds a staggering 65% market share and boasts a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) exceeding 50%.

The real engine, however, is M-Pesa. With 38 million customers in Kenya alone and over 100 million daily transactions, it remains the world’s premier fintech success story. By consolidating this, Vodacom effectively supercharges its "Vision 2030" pivot from a pure telco to a financial services powerhouse.

The Ethiopian Frontier

The most exciting aspect for those with a higher risk appetite is what Vodacom’s controlling interest will mean for telecoms in Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation. Safaricom Ethiopia, a greenfields project, has now signed up over 11 million customers, the 10 million milestone having been reached in July 2025.

Bringing the Ethiopian operation under closer control allows Vodacom to deploy its balance sheet more aggressively in a market where the opportunity is obvious, as incumbent Ethio Telecom was a long-time monopoly that is finally facing real competition.

The Bottom Line

The deal will be funded through new debt facilities, which will weigh on the balance sheet in the short term. However, the Board expects to maintain its dividend policy of paying out at least 75% of headline earnings.

For Vodacom shareholders, this looks to be a game-changer. The R36 billion acquisition removes the "holding company discount" often applied to the Safaricom stake, placing the destiny of East Africa’s digital giant firmly in South African hands.