Manie Marais: Congrats BizNews, after a decade, your Global Share Portfolio ranks in world’s top 5%

Over the past decade, the BizNews Webtrader portfolio has delivered outstanding results, growing from $200,000 to $901,260—a 350.63% increase with a 16.23% CAGR. This remarkable achievement surpasses the MSCI World and S&P 500 indices while showcasing consistent outperformance. Despite its diversified approach compared to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, the portfolio’s strategic brilliance sets it apart. A true testament to the power of informed investing and a major win for BizNews followers!

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

By Manie Marais*

We have again taken the liberty to do a comparative analysis of the BizNews portfolio against major market indices at the 10 year mark.

The findings are nothing short of remarkable, so congratulations from me!

Over the past decade, from 5 December 2014 to 4 December 2024, your BizNews Webtrader portfolio has demonstrated exceptional performance. With an initial investment of $200,000, your portfolio has grown to an impressive $901,260, representing a growth of 350.63% and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.23% in USD which would put you in the top 5% of money managers.

Subscribe to BizNews Premium to get access to the BizNews Share Portfolio as well as monthly Portfolio webinars.

What makes this achievement truly extraordinary is that you’ve managed to outperform both the MSCI World and S&P 500 indices over this extended period by a decent margin.

To put performance into perspective:

• Your portfolio significantly outpaced the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF (IWDA), which grew by 165.72% with a CAGR of 10.26%.

• You also surpassed the iShares Core S&P500 UCITS ETF (CSPX), which achieved a growth of 240.41% and a CAGR of 13.02%.

• While the iShares Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF (CNDX) showed higher growth at 424.74%, your portfolio’s performance remains exceptional, especially considering the broader market representation of your investment strategy compared to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100.

Your ability to consistently outperform major market indices over a decade is a major drawcard to BizNew.The portfolio was a risky undertaking but you have passed with flying colours. You managed to gain a large number of fans and also achieve excellent returns for everyone in the process!

Here are the performance figures as of 4 December 2024:

Period 5 December 2014 – 4 December 2024:

Read also:

*Manie Marais is Director of Finmar Asset Management