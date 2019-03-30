The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Is it silly season in the world of local politics?
The lead up to any election should have citizens on guard as political parties make a play for those much-needed votes.
Enter e-tolls, a gripe for many Gauteng motorists since December 2013.
This week Sanral suspended the process of pursuing e-toll debt, with many seeing the move as the end of the road for the system.
But a key line in the statement said: ‘the decision will be constantly monitored by the board and reviewed according to prevailing circumstances.’
One wonders if those circumstances are the upcoming election?