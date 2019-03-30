Is it silly season in the world of local politics?

The lead up to any election should have citizens on guard as political parties make a play for those much-needed votes.

Enter e-tolls, a gripe for many Gauteng motorists since December 2013.

This week Sanral suspended the process of pursuing e-toll debt, with many seeing the move as the end of the road for the system.

But a key line in the statement said: ‘the decision will be constantly monitored by the board and reviewed according to prevailing circumstances.’

One wonders if those circumstances are the upcoming election?