Elections2019 at a glance – DA romping home in WC, FF+ surprise package

With the national vote count approaching a third of the total, the widely predicted decline of the ANC is clearly apparent, but it is retaining a comfortable majority in the National Assembly. It is instructive, however, to notice how significantly the ruling party’s share of the national vote has dropped when compared with the election ten years ago. The two major opposition parties have posted solid gains again, as anticipated, with the official opposition heading for a ten percentage point improvement on a decade back. Although it is dangerous to yet draw concrete conclusions, even at this early stage the Freedom Front Plus looks to be a significant winner – at the current rate it would treble the current representation of four MPs. Bantu Holomisa’s UDM and Terror Lekota’s COPE, however, could be heading for extinction.

The predicted close contest in the Gauteng province is already evident with only a fifth of the votes counted. Even at this early stage, however, the ANC looks unlikely to retain its majority in the provincial government. As is the case elsewhere in the country, there is a clear upsurge here for the Freedom Front Plus.

With over half the vote counter, the Democratic Alliance is comfortably ahead in the Western Cape, confounding many pundits who had predicted it would struggle to retain a majority. DA supporters have clearly ignored the split with Patricia de Lille’s newly formed Good Party, a unit which has made little impact and is set to score worse than her old Independent Democrats. Again, the Freedom Front Plus has been the surprise package, but best of the smaller units is the African Christian Democratic Party, which is on track to almost treble its 2014 representation. Although it is doing better than four years ago, the EFF continues to make little impact in this province, while the Cape Party, which is agitating for independence, is some way from getting its first representative into the provincial government.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s IFP is scoring well in KZN but this is very early days with just 14% of the vote counted. Hard to draw any conclusions yet, except that the IFP breakaway, the NFP, seems to have shot its bolt. With the exception of the EFF, factions that split from the mother ship have a poor record since 1994 with the NFP seemingly following the unfortunate experience of COPE.

The ANC is close to achieving a narrow victory in the widely predicted competitive provincial race in the Northern Cape, with comfortably over half the required vote with over 80% of the votes counted. The broader national trend is evident with the Freedom Front on the brink of gaining its first representative in the provincial parliament and COPE losing its one. The expected challenge from Patricia de Lille’s Good party has not materialised.