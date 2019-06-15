Off the racing line – the 60/40 bias

The recent Canadian Grand Prix was a spectacle for all racing enthusiasts – all until Sebastian Vettel lost control and his entry back onto the circuit was questioned.

This ‘unsafe’ manner resulted in a 5-second penalty, which saw him lose the race to Lewis Hamilton, despite crossing the finish line first.

Opinion was divided, but as Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff’s pointed out “your viewpoint determines your thoughts on the ruling, it’s a 60/40 split depending on where you sit,” is an interesting one.

Something to take into any debate, because from where you’re standing, the odds are always against you.