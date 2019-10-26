The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Embrace change; ignore the short-term fuzz
Change is a constant.
But video never killed the radio star; piracy didn’t kill the music industry and broadband hasn’t killed satellite TV.
It’s only natural that when change strikes, the first reaction is to fight it.
So when an organisation like the DA turns itself upside down; the short-term noise of destruction grips.
But if one can ignore it, the surprise may come with time being the ultimate judge.
