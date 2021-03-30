Christo Wiese: The story of where it all began – told by Magnus Heystek

Well known and respected in the industry, Magnus Heystek tells the story of how he grew up with boys who would become some of the wealthiest men in the country. A story of buying at the bottom, incredible luck and diamonds. The fascinating journey of Johan De Villiers had many twists and turns, fortunes and failures. Along the way, it also gave Christo Wiese the boost he needed to buy Pep. As Heystek writes, both men have made and lost fortunes in their lifetimes. – Melani Nathan

The untold story on Wiese’s first big break

By Magnus Heystek*

… I can feel it coming in the air tonight, Oh lord

Well I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life, (Oh lord)

I can feel it in the air tonight, oh lord, (Oh lord)

Well I’ve been waiting for this moment for all my life, Oh lord -Phil Collins

In his smash hit “In the air tonight” Phil Collins sings about waiting “for this moment all his life”.

Well, last week, after being invited onto BizBews’ new radio show Power Hour, hosted by Alec Hogg, I had the same rush of blood when I heard legendary tycoon Christo Wiese was to be on the show as well, and that I was going to be given the opportunity to ask some questions.

But it was not going to be about the collapse of Steinhoff or Wiese’s losses of about R60bn in this debacle, as Alec originally thought.

No siree, I was going to ask Wiese for confirmation of a story that I have been hawking around dinner tables and golf course for more than 40 years – how Wiese made his first fortune as a young businessman, and how this ONE particular deal put him onto a path that eventually led to him becoming, prior to the collapse and wipe- out he suffered during the Steinhoff story, the richest man in SA.

This story starts a long time ago, almost 50 years and more.

I was at school and in the same class at Helpmekaar in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, as one Johan de Villiers. In fact, we were also posted to the same army camp after matric, the Heidelberg Gymnasium. De Villiers, was a tall-strapping young lad and not only played lock for Helpies but also for Transvaal Schools, as it was known in those days.

After army De Villiers studied accountancy at Wits and joined one of the large firms to do his articles. We kept in touch with the odd beer here and there. And it was also during one of these beers he told me the most incredible story. And that was where life took him in a different direction.

As one of the unmarried article clerks at the firm, he drew the short straw of being sent away for two weeks to do the annual audit of a small, but very profitable diamond mine called Ochta somewhere in the remotest area of Namibia, not far from the notorious Sperrgebiet. At the time was it was owned by Otto Thanig who had two sons, one a heart surgeon and the other a world-class swimmer, but neither of them expressed any interest in taking over the running of the mine.

‘Sell the bloody thing,” they often told their father. Or that’s what Johan told me later.

During his two week sojourn into the desert to audit the mine – which most days ended up with a couple of drinks or three after work in the evenings with the crusty old diamond miner. A sort of friendship sprung up from these late-night evenings and – so I was told – Mr Thanig offered to sell him he mine at a very modest price. Having just done the books of the mine and knowing the real value, De Villiers headed back home and started looking for capital with this option in his hand. Not coming from money himself, he realised he needed a backer and after having several doors slammed in his face, his path crossed with that of a young lawyer-turned merchant banker called Christo Wiese, who was busy making a name for himself in the money world of the City of Gold (and diamonds for that matter).

The option was to purchase the mine for R3m and Wiese immediately wrote out a cheque for 50% of the mine, the other half going to De Villiers. As Wiese said on Power Hour last week: De Villiers went to bed a poor man one day and woke up a very wealthy the next morning.” The option had been turned into a shareholding – which cost him nothing – as Wiese took all the risk.

This was circa 1976/77 or thereabouts.

This was also the bottom of the commodity and precious minerals cycle and very soon, as luck had it, the diamond price started rising in 1977 and doubled and doubled again in the following years. There was more luck, as the late David Carte, editor of Business Times wrote, sometime in 1978 that they struck a pocket of diamonds and in that year made a massive profit.

It was at that stage that De Villiers offered to buy out Wiese, which he accepted, and if memory serves me, he turned his initial investment of R3m into R30m in a very short space of time.

THAT was the deal that financed Wiese’s entry into Pep Stores and the rest is history as they say.

Bigger things ahead

But that was not the end of the story as far De Villiers was concerned. De Villiers was ready to conquer the diamond world and was barely past his 24th birthday.

In 1977 I was invited to the opening of a large diamond cutting works of Ochta, in collaboration with some Taiwanese firm. I was working at the Beeld at the time and went off to meet up with Johan again, the first of the Class of ’70 to make it really big. At this function I bumped into several of our old school chums – many of them all now working for De Villiers in his rapidly growing diamond empire.

He already had an office in Antwerp, Zurich and now also in Taiwan.

And from what I could remember from the speech that evening, it was just the start of something very big, said De Villiers.

Up to this point, my untold story was first-hand. But the story is not complete without me filling in other parts from other sources, both close friends, who filled in parts of the jigsaw puzzle which was forming around the life of Johan de Villiers and the Ochta diamond mine. And the final part of the jigsaw puzzle was filled by none other than the late Anton Rupert himself.

The one piece, contributed by a fellow jogger at the time, who was also a salesman at the largest Mercedes Benz dealership in Johannesburg, who one morning on a run told me about his incredible deal the previous day. “This huge man walked into the dealership, and after enquiring about the top-range of Mercs on offer, ordered no less than six for his salesmen, as a bonus for each of them.” This giant was none other than De Villiers.

Not long after that, at a dinner party, one of the guests – an airline stewardess at SAA – told me about Johan who used to fly regularly to New York on business class, each time booking out the whole first-class section for himself and his family. This happened on several occasions… So there was no doubt that De Villiers had struck gold with his diamond mine.

The meeting with Oppenheimer

But that is not the end of the story. Sometime in 1980 at about the peak of the diamond boom, none other than the late Harry Oppenheimer, chairman of De Beers, invited De Villiers for a cup of tea at 44 Main Street. It was obvious that Oppenheimer was following the meteoric rise of De Villiers very closely, and thought it was time to take the matter further.

After some polite toing and froing, Oppenheimer came to be the point: “Johan, he reportedly said, “we would like to offer you R300m for your mine”!

Remember, this was to a young man, barely 27 years old, who a mere 4 years previously “went to bed a poor man”.

In today’s terms that would be several billions of rands…

Much to the astonishment of the old diamond baron – whose family had seen the ups and downs of the diamond business over many decades – De Villiers, not only turned him down but threatened/warned that De Beers would soon be in the sight of the rapidly expanding Ochta Diamonds. And that’s where matters ended as far as the Oppenheimer patriarch was concerned.

That was also, almost to the day, the peak of the diamond cycle, which promptly went into a 5-year swoon with prices crashing and crashing again as the tight money supply policies enacted by Paul Volcker, newly elected head of the US Federal Reserve, took hold.

Hopelessly over-geared and borrowed to the hilt Ochta was in 1985 bought by Anton Rupert for R300m – with all of the money going to repaying Ochta’s overdraft at Nedbank.

How do I know this? Well, it doesn’t get more first-hand than Anton Rupert himself, who during a lunch at his home in Sandton some years later, regaled me the whole story of the Oppenheimer offer as well as the subsequent bail-out of Ochta by one of the companies in the Rembrandt empire. I still remember Rupert saying that he had never seen anyone make so much money in his life – and subsequently lose it all – than Johan de Villiers.

And De Villiers? He left SA in a hurry for New York, where he still lives today.

This was confirmed by Wiese during his interview last week when he said he has spoken to De Villiers a couple of times over the years… but didn’t know much more of what happened in his life.

So there you have the story I have been yearning to write for more than 4 decades. At long last confirmed by Christo Wiese himself.

Magnus Heystek is investment strategist at Brenthurst Wealth.

