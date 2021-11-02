With 54% of the votes counted, the ANC’s share of the national vote in Local Elections is on track to fall by ten percentage points – from 56% in 2016 to 46% in 2021. It will need to strike coalitions to retain control of any of SA’s major metros, including having fallen to around 40% in its previous fortress of eThekwini.

The Democratic Alliance is comfortably ahead in Cape Town and leads the field in Tshwane. All the other major Metros are very closely contested as the tables below reflect.

Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA is launching a serious challenge to the Big Three in the major Gauteng Metros with its strongest showing in Jhb (17%) where current number suggest that a successful alliance with the DA and smaller parties (excluding the EFF) would be enough to achieve control. ActionSA has smaller but similar ‘kingmaker’ potential in both Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

While ActionSA appears to have taken a few percentage points from Mashaba’s former party, the DA, the early returns suggest it has scooped most of its votes from the ANC. The radical EFF is polling around the same level as in the 2019 National Election.

For comparison, in the 2016 Local Elections, the ANC received 55.7% of the total votes; the DA 24.6%; the EFF 8.3%; IFP 4.7% and the Freedom Front 0.8%.

The tables will be updated through the day.

Here’s the highlights of the votes counted – with the top 10 parties in order of performance in each Metro.

JOHANNESBURG – Votes counted as at 21h00

In the last Local Election in 2016, the ANC received 44.5% of the vote; the DA 38.4%; EFF 11.1%; the IFP 1.7% and the African Independent Congress 1.5%. In the 2019 National Election, the parties which received 1% or more of the votes cast in Johannesburg was: ANC 53.1%; DA 26.3%; EFF 13.7%; IFP 1.7% and VF Plus 1.2%.

TSHWANE – Votes counted as at 21h00

In the 2019 National Election, the parties which received 1% or more of the votes cast in Tshwane was: ANC 49.6%; DA 25.9%; EFF 13.8%; VF Plus 6.9% and ACDP 1%.

EKURHULENI – Votes counted as at 21h00

In the 2019 National Election, the parties which received 1% or more of the votes cast in Ekurhuleni was: ANC 55.2%; DA 23.2%; EFF 13.1%; VF Plus 3.6% and IFP 1.7%.

NELSON MANDELA BAY – Votes counted as at 21h00

CAPE TOWN – Votes counted as at 21h00

ETHEKWINI – Votes counted as at 21h00

National Votes – Votes counted as at 21h00

In the last Local Election in 2016, the ANC received 55.6% of the vote; the DA 24.6%; EFF 8.3%; the IFP 4.7% and the VF Plus 0.8% of the national vote.

