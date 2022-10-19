Ramaphosa accused of using SANDF helicopter as ‘ANC taxi’

The DA will be laying a complaint with the Public Protector against President Cyril Ramaphosa over his use of defence force resources while out on the campaign trail. BizNews correspondent Michael Appel spoke to the DA’s spokesperson on security and justice in the NCOP, George Michalakis, about the flight to Welkom in the Free State which took place on 8 October under the ANC’s Letsema campaign. Ramaphosa, as president of the ANC, faces a battle on two fronts. In December he will square off against party rivals in an attempt to hold on to the reins of the ANC, while in about 18 months time, his party faces an uphill battle in the 2024 national elections. Michalakis says this isn’t the first time the ANC has blurred the lines between party and state describing it as a move “that has serious consequences for our democracy”. – Michael Appel

Cyril uses Air Force as ANC taxi service

The Democratic Alliance will today [18 October] write to the Public Protector to report the misuse of state resources by President Cyril Ramaphosa for party-political purposes.

President Ramaphosa landed in Welkom in the Free State using a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Oryx helicopter. His visit was to participate in the ANC’s Letsema campaign and engage with local ANC branches. Ramaphosa was seen landing in the military helicopter in his ANC paraphernalia. See photos here and here

NEW: On the heels of the DA victory over Ramaphosa’s abuse of public resources in the Min Handbook, DA’s George Michalakis reveals that Ramaphosa abused taxpayer-funded SANDF helicopter to attend ANC branch meetings in Welkom. We have lodged an urgent Public Protector complaint. pic.twitter.com/vaOVpvY7In — Leon Schreiber (@Leon_Schreib) October 18, 2022

In July 2022 the DA leader in the Free State, Dr Roy Jankielsohn, also referred to an incident where the president and the Free State Premier, Sisi Ntombela, handed over a state-funded house as part of the launch of the ANC’s Letsema campaign. The lengths that the governing party will go to for political gain clearly have no bounds.

It is of grave concern that the SANDF, a supposedly impartial organisation, is involved in politicking. The ANC has repeatedly shown its disregard for the separation of party and state and is willfully misusing taxpayer money to fund its own campaign.

Issued by George Michalakis MP, DA spokesperson on security and justice in the NCOP

