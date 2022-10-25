Whistleblower House welcomes Ramaphosa’s planned reforms

The Whistleblower House says it stands ready to assist the South African government in its efforts to more effectively protect and support those who risk everything to do the right thing. Were it not for whistleblowers, this country wouldn’t have an inkling of the depravity in the public and private sector that sought to strip this democracy of all the meat from the bone. Those within state-owned entities, government departments, and the private sector who spoke out about the parasitic looting of government coffers were victimised, intimidated, hounded from their jobs, and even murdered in some cases. Whistleblowers active on social media have lost patience with the lip service paid to their plight. It’s easy enough to stand and make speeches about improving protection and support for whistleblowers, it’s another thing for government to actually do it. It’s clear there is a mismatch between undertakings made and the realities on the ground. We fail these people at our peril. – Michael Appel

Media statement on President Cyril Ramaphosa ’s response to the recommendations of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, corruption and fraud

The Whistleblower House welcomes the statements made by President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the “Protection and Incentives for Whistleblowers”.

This includes a review of the Protected Disclosures Act and Witness Protection Act to ensure that:

– whistleblowers receive the necessary protections,

– the possible award to the whistleblower of a proportion of funds recovered; and

– whistleblowers be afforded immunity from criminal or civil action arising from honest disclosures.

We are especially heartened by the firm deadline of April 2023 given to Anti-Corruption Advisory Council for these actions as it demonstrates the urgency and importance of, inter alia, protecting whistleblowers.

However, the recommendations and proposed actions fall short of the actual needs faced by whistleblowers.

The Whistleblower House was established to assist the whistleblower holistically. We have consulted and researched the challenges whistleblowers face and have developed a holistic range of services that could and should be offered by government. These include facilitating access for whistleblowers to legal advice, health services (including psychological), financial assistance and safe accommodation. The dire need for these services is emphasised by the fact that The Whistleblower House has, since February 2022, assisted 91 whistleblowers, and their families where needed, with access to said services.

We are geared to support many more whistleblowers on their journey before, and after, they come forward with vital information to fight and eradicate corruption in our young democracy.

We are ready to engage the Department of Justice and the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council to assist them in developing an appropriate strategy to protect and assist whistleblowers and their families.

Read also:

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)