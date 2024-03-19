🔒 Alec Hogg: The DA, Gayton and SA-post May 29

By Alec Hogg*

To say I was delighted with the feedback from last week’s BNC#6 is an understatement. The event was ambitious. It took weeks of planning and lots of support from service providers. Plus excellent execution from Team BizNews. All of that paid off. We delivered a conference which a flood of responses show our tribe loved.

From my side, once again restrictions applied during question time cost me a friend. One who cancelled his BizNews Premium membership this morning, including a final rant in his ‘exit interview’. That aside, the relief of a successful project was pleasing. Personally, too. Yesterday delivered my best golf round in 14 months.

There is much to digest from those two and a half days of distilled wisdom. Expect it to emerge through our channels as we publish recordings over the next four weeks and weaves learnings into our reports in the next few months. But something demanding immediate attention is friction among the political opposition, particularly the party which leads a potential government in waiting and the possible ally it keeps rebuffing.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie is an acquired taste. After his BNC#6 address, although delivered from the heart and in language described as ‘uncouth’ by another keynote speaker, I’d wager many more members of our tribe were transformed from outright critics into members of the Rob Hersov camp.

Hersov has made no secret of his admiration for the political disruptor – including his penning of a McKenzie-supporting poem for BizNews. Hersov has long demanded McKenzie’s critics provide evidence to back their narrative of a gangster using politics as a facade for plunder. Some will interpret that as misguided loyalty; others something noble. For me, Hersov’s ‘put up or shut up’ call is entirely rational.

We used the obvious headline of “vote like your life depends on it” from the Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen’s BNC#6 keynote. He surely meant every word. Perhaps this very decent human being, however, should be reflecting on the deeper meaning of that catchy slogan – particularly in his party’s relationship with McKenzie and the PA.

This morning Steenhuisen’s party issued a press release justifiably attacking two senior members of the Theewaterskloof Municipality. It involved their alleged ratepayer-funded jaunt to the Rugby World Cup in France which was justified as an “official state visit” . The release refers specifically to a ruling PA/ANC/GOOD ‘coalition of corruption’ and fingers Theewaterskloof deputy mayor John Michels and speaker Derick Appel.

As the PA is leads the Theewaterskloof coalition, the immediate assumption is McKenzie’s cohorts are ripping the system, which may well be what the DA press machine intended. Except that neither of those fingered belongs to the PA. Michels is a member of the rapidly imploding GOOD party and Appels is ANC. Rather relevant in the context of the charges, but not rating a mention in the presser.

We the people are repeatedly told to accept that politics is dirty as if we should simply accept it as a rule that applies when we consider who to entrust with power. But that’s wrong on so many levels. This is not a game. There is far too much at stake for South Africans who seek a better government to accept such small-minded malice permeating throughout an organisation led by decent people like Steenhuisen and Helen Zille.

Listening to the messages in the wind at BNC#6, it looks very much like the ANC and DA-led MPC are shaping up for a post-election Government of National Unity. Their funders, mostly from the business community, would love this, not just for the stability and the consequent surge in their share prices. It is also the best way to avoid the nightmare alternative promoted by the Kremlin – an ANC/MK/EFF alliance.

A Government of National Unity would bring its own consequences, many sowing the seeds of very serious future challenges. On the other hand, that kind of arrangement would also leave McKenzie and the PA in the wilderness.

But what if on May 29, contrary to the options of experts who are relying on past trends, South African voters behave rationally? What if those smaller parties which by-election results suggest are very much in the ascendancy – ActionSA, IFP and the PA – do far better than the derisory numbers advanced by pollsters. Numbers that beggar belief.

I mean, 2% nationally for the IFP. Seriously? While the MK has registered with Excel jockeys, these number crunchers appear not to have paid attention to those 15 post-Nov ’21 byelection victories by the IFP. All in previously safe ANC seats and all recording massive increases in their share of the vote.

And what about the surge in support by McKenzie’s PA which now regularly beats the DA in byelections dominated by Coloured voters (whose group is 53% of the Western Cape, remember)?

Also, is there collective amnesia around the double-digit shares posted by for ActionSA in rural areas, adding to their usual 20% claim in urban areas? Plus Mmusi Maimane’s BOSA has not yet contested a byelection, but the sheer volume of in-person signatures of support tell us the former DA leader’s party will have a significant caucus in Parliament later this year.

When asked whether they believe in God, agnostics usually opt for yes, because it is the logical approach – after dying, by saying yes you lose nothing if He doesn’t exist, but everything if He does. Surely it’s time for the DA to approach the PA in the same way. If McKenzie is an unreformed crook, expose him. If your opinions are based on nothing other than hearsay, take the agnotic’s approach.

The DA doesn’t need to publicly warmly embrace McKenzie and the PA. But at the very least least tone down the malice. Driving his party into the arms of competitors is illogical. And potentially destrcutive for the entire MPC project that, as Steenhuisen’s posters tell us, could be South Africa’s salvation.

*Alec Hogg is the editor of BizNews

