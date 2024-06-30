Cyril expands SA Cabinet, adds 17 new members, drops 15

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa expanded his national cabinet to 32 positions, creating two new ministries – and appointed 17 new cabinet ministers, including 11 from outside of his ANC.

DA leader John Steenhuisen is the new minister of agriculture, with party colleagues Siviwe Gwaruba, Leon Schreiber, Solly Malatsi, Dion George, and Dean McPherson included in Ramaphosa’s new cabinet. IFP leader VJ Hlabisa and his colleague Nkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, PA leader Gayton McKenzie and the FF+’s Pieter Groenewald have also been given portfolios in the new Government of National Unity. GOOD’s Patricia De Lille retains the Ministry of Tourism.

Only half of the ministers from Ramaphosa’s previous cabinet have been retained – a number being given new portfolios – and seven new ANC members join the cabinet.

Here is the full list:

Ramaphosa kept the nation waiting ahead of the announcement, only arriving at the Union Buildings 40 minutes after the scheduled start of his televised announcement. He began almost an hour after the scheduled time. No reason was given for the delay.