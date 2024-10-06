🔒 John Matisonn: Lesufi for President? Seriously?

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is positioning himself as a staunch opponent of the Government of National Unity (GNU) led by the ANC and DA. Lesufi criticizes the alliance with historically white parties, preferring partnerships with those rooted in liberation ideologies like the PAC and Azapo. With talk of him as a potential presidential candidate in 2027, Lesufi’s stance could reshape the ANC’s direction post-Ramaphosa.

By John Matisonn

Is he the Gauteng tail wagging the Luthuli House dog? The thorn in the side of an effective Government of National Unity (GNU) that can get South Africa out of its crisis?

Gauteng’s ANC Premier Panyaza Lesufi is leader of the resistance to working with the Democratic Alliance (DA) despite the DA’s prominent role in the GNU. That role has consolidated his support and led to calls for him to be the next president.

In a revealing interview with Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh on his podcast SMWX, at Lesufi’s request, the premier explained his differences with the national leadership of the African National Congress (ANC). He resents working with the historically white parties as a return to white baasskap (bosses), and he undoubtedly wants to substitute those originating in liberation ideology, including the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) for the DA.

The PAC is in the Cabinet – even though the party has only a single seat in Parliament. But that does not change Lesufi’s fixation on the DA and the Freedom Front, which he resents as “white” parties that consider governing their birthright.

Lesufi knows there is talk of him for president in 2027, when President Cyril Ramaphosa’s term as ANC president expires, but is playing coy.

“I’m not keen to be president in 2027. I’m still wet behind the ears,” he says. (He is 56). “You don’t need to be president to transform this country. There is a whole generation to come before us.”

Does he mean Deputy President Paul Mashatile, known to be a close ally? He leaves a strong impression that rumours they are on the same page are true – or at least that Lesufi believes that Mashatile would lead the ANC back from the DA and towards rapprochement with ex-President Jacob Zuma and others. Pointedly, and favourably, he mentions that Zuma never resigned from the ANC when he ran against it in the last election.

“What I can say is to rule out working with those who were in the battle trenches with us, would be short-sighted. There is a need for us to bring everyone – you bring those that share ideology, that fully understand where we are.”

The ANC had to swallow its pride when it fell below 50% support. “My only difference is that the GNU is not the end. We had a strategic setback, so we need to prepare the ground so we can again govern alone.”

When Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen asked Ramaphosa to talk to the white NGOs Afriforum and Solidarity about their education concerns, Lesufi said it seemed like an “instruction.”

“The short-sightedness of some of our leaders to believe that the DA, the FF, love us, I don’t know where it comes from,. And if they love us, we must hate EFF MK.

“We must enter that era and find a way of having leaders that can lead us to consolidate and ensure that we worked together with those that share our aspirations. Azapo is still there. The PAC is still there.”

Who shaped his political ideas?

He heaps praise on anti-apartheid leaders Rev. Beyers Naude, Dr Frank Chikane and Dr David Webster for their selfless help when he was imprisoned for his activism in the 1980s. But his political hero is KZN’s hardliner of the 80s, Harry Gwala, who taught him Marxism-Leninism, and he shares the Communist Party’s disappointment at the DA’s prominent role in the GNU. He says the DA and Freedom Front (FF) “hate the ANC and non-racialism.”

Unlike Lesufi. “I hate racism and I love non-racialism,” he said, and denies allegations that his negotiaitons for a coalition government conflicted with the ANC’s national leadership.

“I did not go rogue. People who say that are crying at the wrong funeral.”

This is the real opposition to the GNU.

