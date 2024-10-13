🔒 John Matisonn: Voters love the GNU – here’s the proof

After the May general election, the coalition government of the ANC, DA, IFP, and PA is witnessing a surge in voter support, reflecting a desire for effective governance beyond racial lines. By-election results indicate significant gains for these parties, while populist groups like the EFF have lost ground. Voter preferences reveal a shift towards pragmatic solutions over ideological loyalty, highlighting regional disparities and evolving political dynamics in South Africa’s electoral landscape.

By John Matisonn ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The main parties who joined the government after the May general election – the African National Congress (ANC), the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) – are getting rewarded with a GNU Dividend from voters, signaling that South Africans want government to work regardless of race.

These by-election results support the conclusions of the Social Research Foundation’s opinion survey, which showed each of these parties gained support since joining the GNU.

The SRF poll showed the ANC up since the general election from 40% to 45%, the DA from 22% to 24%, the IFP and PA each up about 2%, from 3% to 5% and 2% to 4% respectively, while the populist parties outside the GNU have lost ground. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is down from 9% to 6%, and the Mkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) from 10% down to 7%.

These figures also suggest that voters’ views may be more pragmatic, supporting a government that is focused on results, as opposed to some party office-holders who resist it because they are naturally more ideologically driven.

Still, voting trends also show wide regional differences, suggesting that local conditions and leadership have become more important as voters make their mark less based on party loyalties than they used to.

Some early regional patterns continue. Ex-President Jacob Zuma’s MKP continues to decimate the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and reduce EFF support. In June by-elections in KZN the IFP gain 3 seats and MKP 1.

Although the EFF has lost ground overall, it has shown strong gains in local by-elections in areas like Eastern Cape, Northwest, Limpopo, and most recently in the Eastern Cape.

DA results in traditional strongholds in several provinces have reached astonishing heights – often above 90%. This appears to reflect both approval of the GNU and the fruits of its agreement with the IFP to step back and support each other in areas where the other is stronger.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton MacKenzie’s high profile since going into the cabinet as the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, has brought his party the biggest percentage gain – doubling from two to 4% nationally.

While the ANC, DA, IFP and PA have generally gained ground, in the latest by-elections, on October 9, the EFF made inroads into ANC support in the Eastern Cape. The ANC lost considerable ground to the EFF. And in the Northern Cape, the ANC took a seat off the DA, which gave them control of the !Kheis town council.

There is also a link between degradation of the ANC’s provincial structures and its electoral decline.

The ANC is contemplating interventions in at least three dysfunctional provincial structures after fallout from election losses and divisions over its choice of government partners. These are KZN, Gauteng and the Northwest, where 376 out of 407 ANC branches have collapsed.

In wards of ethnic or religious minorities in Gauteng, parties associated with them also grew. Bothe the PA and Al Jamaah expanded support, while the ANC appeared to keep its head above water.

In the Free State, the MKP took a council seat off the ANC when the ANC councilor defected to the MKP. He may not be the last.

