Plaudits pour in for the late Tito Mboweni

The sudden passing of former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on October 12, 2024, has left a profound impact on South Africa. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana expressed deep sorrow, calling Mboweni a “titan” and a dedicated patriot. Mboweni, who served as Finance Minister from 2018 to 2021 and as Governor of the South African Reserve Bank from 1999 to 2009, played a crucial role in stabilizing the nation’s economy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be dearly missed.

Former Minister of Finance Mr Tito Mboweni’s Passing

Issued by the Ministry of Finance

Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, expressed deep sadness by the sudden passing of Mr Tito Titus Mboweni late on Saturday. Minister Godongwana offers his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of the former central bank governor and Finance Minister who served his country with immeasurable distinction.

“We have lost a titan. A thinker, a doer, and above all a patriot. I am lost for words and heart broken,” said Minister Godongwana.

“It is hard to imagine the grief felt by those closest to him. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

Mr Mboweni passed on 12 October 2024 following a short illness. He served as Minister of Finance between 2018 and 2021, guiding South Africa’s economy through the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Mboweni was also Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) between 1999 and 2009.

Tito Mboweni was integral to SA’s macro-economic stability

Issued by SARS

Tshwane, 13 October 2024 – The South African Revenue Service (SARS) pays special tribute to the late Mr. Tito Mboweni who helped to stabilize our macro-economic landscape in the pivotal roles he played as Governor of the Reserve Bank and Minister of Finance, working closely with SARS as part of the broader Finance family.

For ten years from 1999 to 2009, he was the Governor of the Reserve Bank, a decade that coincided with the 10 years served by the late Mr. Pravin Gordhan as Commissioner of SARS. It was this decade of stability in leadership, along with Mr. Trevor Manuel as the then Minister of Finance, that helped SARS in its strategic repositioning and modernization as a world-class revenue authority.

No other portfolio of government had such stability in leadership over such a long time, which was essential for building our democracy and strengthening institutions such as SARS and the Reserve Bank

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter paid homage to Mr. Mboweni as being a part of a generation of young leaders who prioritise the fight against apartheid when it seemed impossible to defeat the minority regime.

“Mr. Mboweni willingly made the sacrifices necessary to realise our goal of freedom in a non-racial, non-sexist and democratic order. His generation was known as the “young lions” because of their bravery and selflessness. For that, SARS salutes him for his fight against minority rule and for building our democracy. His leadership as Minister of Finance came at the most important juncture in the history of SARS after it had suffered a deliberate and systematic decimation of its governance in pursuit of corrupt intent. It was the late Minister Mboweni acting on the recommendation of the Committee that proposed to the President to appoint me as Commissioner of SARS.

Since May 2019, I had the pleasure of working alongside Tito Mboweni, as we started the journey to rebuild SARS, post the period of state capture. In the lead up to the recent elections, Tito called to encourage me to continue the work we are doing at SARS, stressing how important it is to never give up in strengthening our democracy. He was unwavering in his quest to help not only the rebuilding efforts but to ensure that SARS once more enjoys pride of place in our society. His wise counsel and unstinting support to SARS to fulfil its mandate of collecting all that is due to Government will be solely missed. Coming so soon after the passing of Mr. Gordhan this untimely death robs us as SARS and the broader South African society of a patriot, an irrepressible individual and an intellectual giant.

Farewell Tito, you have played your part, we shall continue the path of strengthening our fiscal policies and administrative capacity for the betterment of all South Africans.”

SARS wishes to convey its condolences and deepest sympathies to the extended Mboweni family on the sad passing away of the former Minister of Finance.

Hamba Kahle!

