🔒 John Matisonn: The new push for constituency-based elections

South Africa’s Electoral Reform Panel is exploring constituency-based elections to enhance MP accountability. At its first public consultation in Cape Town, NGOs, academics, and civil society overwhelmingly supported the move. These reforms could reshape the electoral system and political transparency ahead of the May 2025 deadline.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

By John Matisonn ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The chance for South Africans to vote for constituency MPs may have increased after numerous witnesses at the first public consultation of the Electoral Reform Panel in Cape Town pressed the urgency for more accountable MPs.

The panel was appointed by the outgoing ANC Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, on May 28, the day after the election. As a result his DA ministerial successor, Dr Leon Schreiber, has no direct role until he sees the report by the May deadline. Ultimately the decision will be made by cabinet and Parliament.

Constituency MPs are not the only change to election rules being considered by government. The National Assembly’s Home Affairs committee is holding hearings on campaign funding rules. They are reviewing the current ceiling of R15million per donor and the disclosure limit of R100,000.

The first electoral reform consultation, held in Cape Town, heard evidence from numerous NGOs, churches, academics and other election experts, most of whom supported constituency-based elections. Panel members seemed receptive to the proposal, spending much of the time asking questions about the relative advantages of single member versus multi-member constituencies.

Multi-member constituencies would help ensure that the total number of MPs for each party reflects the proportion of the electorate voting for that party. This is a constitution requirement of any new electoral system.

A large proportion of recommendations from NGOs, think-tanks, civil society organisations and academics was for constituencies on the grounds that under the current system MPs are not accountable to their voters, who rarely even know which MP is theoretically allocated to their home area.

The interim constitution under which the 1994 elections were held required the current system of proportional representation by parties, but called for a review of the system by the new government.

In 2002 a commission under the late Dr Frederik van Zyl Slabbert proposed a constituency system, but President Thabo Mbeki’s government instead accepted the recommendation of the minority report that no change be made.

The minority report said:

“Nothing has been said about why the present system should not be retained. What are the evils that will befall us if we do?”

At the time South Africa had only had two presidents, Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, and the economic growth rate was picking up and would eventually peak just before the global financial crisis of 2007-8. Since then the economy has failed to grow as fast as the population, adding hundreds of thousands of unemployed South Africans every year.

The main constitutional provision that is relevant to the nature of reform provides that the principle of proportionality should not be lost. In practice this means that if most MPs are elected from constituencies, a number would still come from party lists to ensure that the proportion of MPs form each party matches the proportion of voters voting for the different parties.

The main argument leading to the call for constituency elections was that currently MPs are not sufficiently accountable to voters to ensure that they have representatives they can contact.

While many presenters called for urgent reform, Cosatu’s Mathew Park, who analyzed the pros and cons of numerous changes and their effect on representation of groups such as women, and the disabled, concluded that Cosatu “is satisfied with the status quo.”

The panel’s terms of reference are narrowed strictly to the election system for parliament and the provincial councils.

The parliamentary committee investigating campaign funding rules heard that political parties favour less transparency about who those donors are and higher limits, according to a report by the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO).

The ANC proposed that the upper limit should be doubled because it has “crippled the ability of parties to adequately fulfil their constitutional obligations of deepening multi-party democracy”, and said “the upper limit of R15 million did not take into account what is required to run political parties.”

The PBO presentation indicated that the EFF proposes setting the upper limit at R100 million per annum “to support operational and electoral costs of political parties”.

The EFF also proposed raising the disclosure threshold to R1 million “to protect smaller parties and their funders from victimisation, isolation and undue scrutiny in South Africa’s polarised environment”.

Cosatu wants the threshold scrapped so that all donations must be declared, but favours doubling the limit.

The NGO My Vote Counts said the R15 million limit is “unjustifiably high in the South African context” and wants the threshold to be lowered. The Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference recommended maintaining the R100 000 threshold and R15 million limit, arguing this ensures transparency and aligns with the voters’ right to be aware of donor influence.

The committee will schedule its first meeting for early February 2025 to receive the report and consider the draft motion.

Read also: