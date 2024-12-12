🔒 Ted Black: Data shows how Nampak now has CEO with a proper North Star

Nampak’s CEO, Phil Roux, is steering the company toward a “North Star” with a focus on cash productivity to unlock shareholder value. With a strong plan and clear goals, Nampak aims to rebound from past challenges and chart a profitable future.

By Ted Black

Nampak’s CEO Phil Roux has set the firm on course for a “North Star” to “unlock value for shareholders”. Cash is his measure to plot progress towards it. Look at Nampak’s performance since 1994 through a cash lens and you see why. You’ll also see how well he and his team are doing so far.

For those who think using the share price is the right way to measure and reward managers for improving it, Nampak is a good case study to think about. Roux wants to throw out “old incentive plans”. It’ll be interesting to see what new ones he uses.

Growth is always a driver of value – growth in sales, profit, and assets. However, if you keep building an asset base faster than sales, as many firms do, in time you may hit a brick wall.

A few charts tell the story. The first shows the close link between Nampak’s asset growth and market cap from 1994 to 2014. Then they hit the wall.

International strategy and “Big Projects” powered the growth. Good sales profit margins must underpin value created and, until 2014, they did. The next chart shows the Cash Operating profit return on sales after adjusting for working capital. The trend line takes us to 2024 year-end.

Until 2014, even the accounting EBIT margin averaged just under 10% before falling to a loss in 2020. However, good sales profit margins tell you less than half the story. What explains the rapid collapse from 2014 because Cash ROS remained above 7% until 2020?

The next chart brings in the asset base. It links market value as a multiple of the asset base with Cash Profit shown as return on assets managed (Cash ROAM%).

As the ROAM% drifted down, so did the multiple. It fell from a high of 2.44 in 1996 and down to 0.4 in 2020. Owner’s Equity fell from 65% of the asset base in 1998 (it was usually between 40 and 50%) to where it is today, at 12.6%. That’s value destruction on a grand scale. How come when margins were good?

The question takes us to the other half of the story. The answer is due to a common management blind spot. Not only does operating management tend to overlook cash productivity of assets but their sales output too.

It poses the first strategic marketing question: “For every Rand of Assets we manage, how many Rands of Sales do we generate from them?” The measure is Asset Turnover (ATO). This chart shows its impact on Nampak’s Cash ROAM%.

The effects of strategy with “Big Projects” and ventures outside South Africa couldn’t generate sales at a pace to stop the steady increase in investment (asset) intensity. The result was a steady, south-westerly drift into the windless “Doldrums” of more than 100% asset intensity and an ATO of less than 1.0. That’s when it becomes a deflator, not a multiplier of the ROS & ROAM%. That’s often management’s blind spot with measurement.

It raises a paradox. Maximising can lead to minimising. In this case, the aim was to maximise shareholder value and do it through growth, but it led to minimising it. What stands out in this case is that value creation is rooted in the productivity of the asset base. The first measure of it is ATO.

Amongst his performance drivers, Roux lists “Relentless focus on transformational initiatives”, and “Cultural evolution”. In plain, simple English it means he wants to get brains to engage.

Brains work when they have a simple (simple to understand, not do), measurable task to achieve. The measure must be a result. One you measure with a number, not a milestone. How about using an ATO number?

In the past, Nampak’s ATO was often above 1.5 and quite close to 2.0 in some years. A good aim for Roux and his team would be: Over the next three to five years, “Beat 1.0, aim for 1.5 and strive for 2.0!”

That would get them on the way to the “North Star”. They will have to tack through strong headwinds from time-to-time but should pick up some strong, favourable winds that’ll get them planing through the waves.

