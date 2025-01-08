Indonesia joins BRICS, boosting global South’s influence

Indonesia has officially joined BRICS, marking a significant milestone for the Global South. As a new member of the bloc—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—Indonesia aims to amplify the voice of developing nations in global decision-making. With Southeast Asia’s largest economy, Indonesia’s entry strengthens BRICS’ growing influence as an alternative to the US-led global order, fostering cooperation amid rising trade protectionism risks.

By Claire Jiao and Beatriz Reis

Indonesia has become the newest member of the BRICS group of developing nations, in a move that could further bolster the Global South as Donald Trump’s trade policies pose risks to world economy.

Brazil, the president of the bloc this year, announced the formal entry of Indonesia into BRICS as a full member on Monday, according to a statement by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs. BRICS countries unanimously approved Indonesia’s entry into the group, it said.

“BRICS is an important platform for Indonesia to strengthen South-South cooperation, ensuring that the voices and aspirations of Global South countries are heard and represented in global decision-making processes,” Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a separate statement on Tuesday. “We are fully dedicated to working with all BRICS members, or with other parties, to realize the creation of a just, peaceful and prosperous world.”

It’s the latest move of BRICS — established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — to expand the group that’s positioned itself as an alternative to the US-led global order. It previously added Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates to its ranks. Nations like Thailand and Malaysia have also expressed interest to join.

“With the largest population and the largest economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia shares with the other members of the group the support for the reform of global governance institutions and contributes positively to the deepening of cooperation in the Global South,” Brazil said.

Developing nations are bracing for a wave of protectionist policies that Trump could unleash once he takes on the US presidency this month. Among the key risks are universal tariff and punishment for dealing with Chinese companies, which could spur a deluge in Chinese goods to emerging markets.

Indonesia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the move, saying BRICS membership would strengthen the country’s “position as a global economic power.” It should also open up opportunities to expand trade and investment between Indonesia and other Global South nations.

