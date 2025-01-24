Trump returns to the global stage, announces the “golden age of America” has begun

Yesterday, Donald Trump addressed the delegates at the World Economic Forum in Davos remotely, marking his first major international speech since being sworn in as President of the United States. Speaking to an audience of global business and political leaders, Trump outlined his administration’s immediate priorities, including tackling inflation, reshaping U.S. energy policies, and pursuing regulatory and tax reforms to stimulate domestic manufacturing. He also touched on international trade, his plans to end the war in Ukraine, and the role of U.S. leadership in global stability. As reactions pour in from across the political and business spectrum, Trump’s speech has sparked both debate and anticipation for his administration’s next moves.

The recent address delivered by US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos marks a significant moment in his newly reinstated administration. Speaking remotely to an audience of global leaders and business magnates, Trump outlined his vision for revitalising the American economy and addressing pressing international challenges.

Trump’s address at Davos encapsulated his administration’s priorities: economic revitalisation through deregulation and tax cuts, a robust national security strategy, and a return to traditional social values. As global leaders listened attentively, it became clear that Trump’s vision is not just about restoring America’s economic might but also about reshaping its role on the world stage amidst complex geopolitical challenges.

Edited transcript of Donald Trump's address

Hello to everyone in beautiful Davos. This has been a truly historic week in the United States. Three days ago, I took the oath of office, and we began the golden age of America. The recent presidential election was won by millions of votes across all seven swing states. It was a massive mandate from the American people, like hasn’t been seen in many years. Some political pundits, even some of my so-called enemies, said it was the most consequential election victory in 129 years. That’s quite nice. What the world has witnessed in the past 72 hours is nothing less than a revolution of common sense. Our country will soon be stronger, wealthier, and more united than ever before, and the entire planet will be more peaceful and prosperous as a result of this incredible momentum and what we are doing and going to do.

My administration is acting with unprecedented speed to fix the disasters we’ve inherited from a totally inept group of people and to solve every single crisis facing our country. This begins with confronting the economic chaos caused by the failed policies of the last administration. Over the past four years, our government racked up $8 trillion in wasteful deficit spending and inflicted nation-wrecking energy restrictions, crippling regulations, and hidden taxes like never before. The result is the worst inflation crisis in modern history and sky-high interest rates for our citizens and throughout the world. Food prices and the price of almost every other thing known to mankind have skyrocketed.

President Biden completely lost control of what was happening in our country, particularly regarding our high-inflation economy and at our border. Because of these ruinous policies, total government spending this year is $1.5 trillion higher than projected when I left office just four years ago. Likewise, the cost of servicing the debt is more than 230 percent higher than projected in 2020. The inflation rate we are inheriting remains 50% higher than the historic target; it is probably the highest inflation in our country’s history.

That’s why from the moment I took office, I’ve taken rapid action to reverse each and every one of these radical left policies that created this calamity, particularly concerning immigration, crime, and inflation. On day one, I signed an executive order directing every member of my cabinet to marshal all powers at their disposal to defeat inflation and reduce daily living costs. I imposed a federal hiring freeze, a federal regulation freeze, a foreign aid freeze, and created a new Department of Government Efficiency. I terminated the ridiculous and incredibly wasteful Green New Deal—what I call the Green New Scam—withdrawn from the one-sided Paris climate accord, and ended the insane electric vehicle mandate. We’re going to let people buy the car they want.

I declared a national energy emergency—this is so important—to unlock the liquid gold beneath our feet and pave the way for rapid approvals of new energy infrastructure. The United States has more oil and gas than any other country on earth, and we’re going to use it. Not only will this reduce costs for virtually all goods and services; it will make America a manufacturing superpower and a global capital for artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency.

My administration has also begun the largest deregulation campaign in history—far exceeding even my last term’s record-setting efforts. In total, the Biden administration imposed $50,000 in additional regulatory costs on average American households over the last four years. I have promised to eliminate ten old regulations for every new regulation introduced, which will soon put many thousands of dollars back into American families’ pockets.

To further unleash our economy, our majorities in both Houses are going to pass the largest tax cut in American history—this includes massive tax cuts for workers and families as well as significant tax cuts for domestic producers and manufacturers. We’re also working with Democrats on extending my original tax cuts.

My message to every business in the world is very simple: come make your product in America, where we will offer among the lowest taxes of any nation on earth—substantially lower even than my original tax cuts. However, if you choose not to produce your product in America—which is your prerogative—you will simply have to pay a tariff that will direct hundreds of billions or even trillions into our Treasury to strengthen our economy and pay down debt.

Under my administration, there will be no better place on earth to create jobs or grow a company than right here in good old USA. Already you can see Americans’ economic confidence soaring like we haven’t seen in decades—perhaps ever before! Upon my election announcement just recently, small business optimism skyrocketed by 41 points in a single month—the highest ever recorded.

SoftBank announced an investment between $100 billion and $200 billion into our economy because of this election result. Just two days ago, Oracle, SoftBank, and OpenAI announced a $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure. Other companies have likewise announced investments adding up to trillions for America.

It’s also reported that Saudi Arabia will invest at least $600 billion into America; however, I’ll be asking Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman—who’s a fantastic guy—to round it out to around $1 trillion because we’ve been very good to them.

I’m also going to ask Saudi Arabia and OPEC to reduce oil prices; they need to bring them down—which frankly surprised me that they didn’t do so before the election as that didn’t show much goodwill towards us.

If oil prices drop significantly enough now, it could lead to an immediate end to the Russia-Ukraine war; currently high prices prolong it while millions of lives are being lost.

With lower oil prices comes an immediate demand for interest rates to drop as well; they should be decreasing globally because all progress you’re seeing is due to our historic victory in this recent presidential election—a victory that has become quite well-known worldwide.

Even countries with which we aren’t particularly friendly seem pleased because they see there’s potential for a bright future under our leadership: America is back open for business!

This week I am also taking swift action against what I term an invasion at our southern border; levels allowed previously were unprecedentedly high—it was ridiculous! I declared a national emergency on our border immediately halting all illegal crossings while promptly returning trespassers back home.

That action has already begun strongly; I’ve deployed active-duty U.S military personnel alongside National Guard troops at our border for assistance against this invasion—we will not allow our territory to be violated!

After four long years under previous administrations where America suffered greatly—we’re now strong again! It’s not just about strength but sovereignty too: on day one I signed an executive order stopping government censorship altogether! No longer shall citizens’ speech be labelled misinformation or disinformation by those who wish stifle free expression.

We’ve saved free speech robustly! With another historic executive order this week I ended weaponisation against law enforcement targeting Americans whilst restoring fair rule under law across all sectors!

My administration has taken steps abolishing discriminatory diversity equity inclusion nonsense throughout both public/private sectors; thanks largely due recent yet somewhat unexpected Supreme Court decision—America shall once again become merit-based!

I’ve made it official policy that there are only two genders: male & female—and no men shall participate within women’s sports while transgender operations shall occur rarely moving forward!

Finally as we restore common sense domestically—we’re quickly working towards bringing back strength peace & stability abroad too!

I’ll request NATO nations increase defence spending up-to 5% GDP which should’ve been done years ago—it was only set at 2% previously but most didn’t pay until I came along insisting upon fairness!

Before taking office my team negotiated ceasefire agreements within Middle East which wouldn’t have happened without us—as many within this room know!

Earlier this week hostages began returning home—a beautiful sight indeed! Our efforts securing peace between Russia & Ukraine are hopefully underway—it’s absolutely critical given millions dying daily—a situation unseen since World War II!

Here at home big events await: next year marks 250th anniversary founding America—I’m honoured being president during such significant time!

We also have World Cup coming up—I understand Gianni Infantino was instrumental helping us secure it—I thank him greatly!

Then Olympics too which I secured during first term! Who would’ve known skipping term would allow me presidency during these monumental occasions?

So three major events await us ahead! In just four days we’ve accomplished more than other administrations did over four years—and we’re just getting started!

It’s truly amazing witnessing spirit & light returning across nation! Under previous administration suffering prevailed but now we’re making strides towards greatness once again!

Thank you all for being here today—I would have attended personally had inauguration not occurred two days prior—it felt too soon—but hope someday soon!

