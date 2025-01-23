Alec Hogg’s Davos moments: Milei challenges WEF elites, advocates Argentina’s economic model

Key topics

Javier Milei challenges WEF elites , denouncing “sickly wokism.”

, denouncing “sickly wokism.” Argentina’s economic turnaround showcased as a model for global leaders.

showcased as a model for global leaders. Historical parallels drawn with Mandela’s transformative Davos moment.

By Alec Hogg

During a round of golf years ago, a good friend dubbed himself “Number Two” because after invariably messing up his first attempt at hitting the ball, he delivered a near perfect shot next time. Perhaps it’s time to inherit that it should become my WEF nickname.

With family commitments elsewhere, I missed Argentina president Javier Milei’s speech last year. Number Two, however, was special. I arrived early and got a great seat for his address this morning. He surpassed even my own lofty expectations.

From what I have been told, Milei cut a lonely figure last year.

The newly elected leader of a hyper-infated, economically collapsed, globally irrelevant Argentina was that his country represented the Western World’s “ghost of Christmas Future”. It fell on deaf ears. A lot can happen in a year.

This time, when introducing Milei, WEF president Borge Brende enthused, sharing how a few months back he’d called in on Buenos Aires with a group of 50 business leaders seeking ways to invest in the rebounding country. He teed-up Milei’s address a highlight of WEF25. gushing about massive transformations due to changes effected by the libertarian economist.

Milei did not repay the compliment.

In a half hour speech I intend revisiting often, he continuously told off the WEF as being a promoter of what he describes as the “barbaric culture of sickly wokism”. He praised “the amazing Elon Musk” and to the horror of the elites, referenced Ayn Rand. His overriding message to others in positions of power: abandon the failed system embedded during the past 40 years and choose “a new way of doing politics – telling people the truth to their faces and trusting that they will understand.”

An inspirational jolt to a system that desperately needs it. Argentina’s success has seen Milei’s profile change from oddity to economic rock star. Supporting the assertion on whose foundation the great businesses (and countries) of tomorrow will be built: there truly is nothing more powerful than the truth. Rock on Mr M.

The other reason for my new WEF moniker goes back to being similarly absent at the first instalment, but lucking out at Number Two.

The start of my relationship with the Forum reaches back to my time as economics editor at the national broadcaster. Like most South Africans, back in January 1992 I had no idea the WEF existed. Then Nelson Mandela, FW de Klerk and Mangosuthu Buthelezi chose Davos to share a stage for the first time. It brought home the reality of a new democracy being born.

Such was the global impact of that historic meeting that the next WEF invited two South African editors to attend. It was at that event in 1993 where I first met ANC leaders who would play such pivotal roles in coming decades. Among them the late Tito Mboweni, Labour Minister in Mandela’s Administration and subsequently, a successful SARB Governor.

Here’s how today’s Davos Moments was created, photographed by Greg Beadle.

It was Tito who told me the real story of how Madiba’s economic views did a 180 in the wake of that famous Alpine visit in 1992. He arrived as a hard line socialist determined to nationalize anything that moved. But returned an economic pragmatist, evangelizing how free enterprise was the key to economic growth needed to uplift and empower our people.

Many in the west, including numerous corporate leaders both within and outside SA, have privately claimed credit for the SA president-in-waiting’s astonishing economic transformation. Tito shared how in truth, it actually came from Mandela’s own cell-time hero, Vietcong general Vo Van Kiet. One of the world’s most celebrated military leaders, Van Kiet went on to be Vietnam’s prime minister from 1991 to 1997.

It was the Vietnam PM’s voice that Mandela heard. The man now revered as Vietnam’s “great economic reformer” was simple: don’t follow the socialist example which hurst us so much. Leapfrog straight to free enterprise which I have been driving and is underlying our economic success.

Madiba listened to his icon. As a result, South Africa’s future path altered. While the social-engineered idiocy has delivered a dismal recent performance, SA’s economy remains world better than where it would have ended had that fateful 1992 WEF meeting not happened. To the massive benefit of all in the Beloved Country. Lest we forget.

On the same track, dare we hope Cyril Ramaphosa is able to undergo a Madiba-like transformational moment? Perhaps even as a result of his appearance here this week?

Unlikely, but not impossible.

I have no idea whether Cyril got to talk to Milei. More on point, that if he did, whether the GNU’s captain nodded dutifully or listened with deserved attentiveness. In the way Mandela did to Van Vliet.

But what I do know is there could have been a connection. Government’s communication service distributed pics that show Ramaphosa met Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky. And Zelensky definitely did get together with Milei. Taking a chunk out of his schedule to learn from the Argentinian.

Here’s how I know this.

Yesterday I braved the (understandably) heavy security cordon at Ukraine House to attend an update on the war and hear a argument that WW3 has already started with the Ukrainians on the front line of freedom and democracy taken for granted in the west.

The update session lasted an hour. On conclusion, the 50 or so of us in an increasingly stuffy room were told to please wait another 10 minutes. For “security reasons”.

Those 10 minutes ended up as almost an hour and a half. The “security reasons” were because of a meeting in the room below between Zelensky and Milei. Given how it lasted far longer than initially expected, the rational perspective is their chat went well.

In his powerful WEF Plenary address today, Milei wrapped up with a message to all world leaders: Follow Argentina’s example, he urged, and embrace freedom by rejecting the tyranny of the governors that has failed so dismally. Ending with the shout of “Long Live Freedom, dammit.” Which, in our terms, would be “Viva, freedom, viva.” Quite.

