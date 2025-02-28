All ‘staff riders’, in the Capitalist economy of SA, just recuse yourselves – Plaatjie Mashego

Key topics:

By Plaatjie Mashego*

I call them free riders, because they have not chosen to be part of us, the true proponents of Capitalism or liberalism . They feed out of the political and economic system, that they so much detest. They are complete morons, who even use the resources and the social media platforms, that are made possible, by the very political and economic system, that they dont like. They are just a small group of amateurs and anarchists, who enjoy and rely on the very opportunities and benefits, that are made possible, as a result of Capitalism. They spit vernom against Capitalism or liberalism, whilst the very political and economic system feeds them, and sustains their own families on a daily basis. And they are not, ashamed of it. They pretend, not to be ashamed.

I am here, talking about the so-called leftists, in South Africa. The self-appointed Socialists, and Communists. The what I refer to, as text-book Socialists, and Communists. The arm-chair politicians, including their confused academics, political and economic analysts, and their media outlets, who always feed them with garbage, about Capitalism. Each morning, social media is utelised as an opportunity, to vent their race-based anger, against Capitalism or liberalism, against whites in general, against white and not black farmers, against blacks who are foolishly presumed, to be defending the status quo. In fact these leftists, leave nothing behind, without criticising it. And never, would there be any single day, where they see good, in Capitalism or liberalism. They are very keen to throwing the baby, with the bath. They want Socialism, and Communism, in this country. They hardly have a clue, what kind of animal, is both such political and economic systems. They have hardly resided in countries, pursuing such ideologies. They only read about them, in text books. Their Russian and Chinese friends, constantly feed them with this evil dogma. That Socialism and Communism, are moraly good. Whilst the whole world knows, that the opposite is true.

These are the kind of people, who falsely beleive that they are progressives. They even wish to shake the political landscape of this country, with their evil dogma. They do all of this nonsense, whilst they eat, wear, laugh, sleep, rest, merry, rejoice and dream, under the roof of Capitalism. Most of them, are workers, some own businesses, their bank accounts are full, they wear expensive clothes, adorn themselves with expensive jewelry, drive expensive cars, etc. This is the comfort, under which leftists in this country live under. Such cmfort enables them to spit fire. They are morons, belonging to the left of the ANC, SACP, COSSATU, SANCO, EFF, MKP, PAC, AZAPO, department of humanities in universities and colleges, independent analysts who are confused, their media houses, such Daily Marverick, Mail and Guardian, etc. If you are indeed critical, to Capitalism or liberalism, why dont you boycott everything that is Capitalist in design? Why not surrender your job, and give it to someone who desperately needs it. Karl Marx died unemployed, however he was born by a rich family. Then, why not surrender your richness? Surrender your economic opportunities? Surrender everything that you have earned, as a result of Capitalism? Let us see, how it feels now, to advocate Socialism and Communism, without having these opportunities made possible by Capitalism.

This country, including all proponents of Capitalism and liberalism, should never allow themselves to be kept at ransom, by such economic parasites. Parasites, who dont have any mandate, to represent the interests of all of us, including unemployed people. They dont have any mandate, to represent the interests of our communities. Our black communities, have infact, embraced a Capitalist way of life. A promising way of life, that no one will ever take it away from them. It is clear, that the ANC government is siding with parasites. We must all stand up against these leftists. The Unemployed People’s Party is committed, to doing just that. It has committment itself, to contest future elections and effectively unseat the ANC, out of power. This is the only solution, at our disposal. The strategic move by UPP, will certainly bolster the current DA coalition, which seems to be held up, and not making any measurable gains.

*Plaatjie Mashego is an Analyst on unemployment.