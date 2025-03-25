🔒 Trump administration nominates Leo Brent Bozell III as new US ambassador to SA

Key topics:

By Antony Sguazzin

US President Donald Trump’s administration has nominated Leo Brent Bozell III, a conservative activist and writer, to be the country’s ambassador to South Africa.

The nomination, published on the US Congress’ website, comes amid strained ties between the two nations. Trump has been critical of South Africa on several fronts, including for a case it brought before the International Court of Justice accusing Israel, a top American ally, of committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Trump, in an executive order, halted foreign aid to the nation and declared that the US refugee system would give priority to Afrikaner “victims of unjust racial discrimination,” claiming that South Africa was expropriating their land. Senior members of his administration have skipped Group of 20 meetings in South Africa, which is the current president of the grouping.

The South African authorities have not confiscated any private land since the end of apartheid in 1994.

Earlier this month Ebrahim Rasool, South Africa’s ambassador to the US, was expelled after he made comments on a webinar saying that Trump and his supporters were a “supremacist” movement.” South Africa is yet to announce a replacement.

Bozell is the founder of the Media Research Center, which says it works to “expose and counter the leftist bias of the national news media,” according to its website.

Joel Pollak said the following on X last week:

I don’t “see myself” as having that job (yet), but I guarantee that anyone whom President Trump nominates will follow Trump‘s policies. There’s no sense in holding out for someone more pliable, or a return to the policy status quo ante. Trump won. You’ll get Trump’s ambassador. https://t.co/n3co2UPYLr — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) March 19, 2025

