Alec Hogg to top matric achievers: The algebra of a good life - reliability is the rarest currency
Reliability is becoming the rarest currency of all — and this keynote argues it matters more than ever. Recorded at the Overberg Education District’s Matric Awards at Fisherhaven Academy (Class of 2025), BizNews editor Alec Hogg draws on the mental models of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger to strip life back to first principles: avoid obvious failure, protect what you can’t replace, and build a reputation that compounds. With the Overberg District finishing top in the Western Cape and third nationally (out of 75 districts), the setting couldn’t have been more apt. We’re publishing the enhanced audio alongside the full speech text, with photos to follow.
